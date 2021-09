Much to the chagrin of some gamers, rumors that Xbox Game Pass — Microsoft’s “Netflix of gaming” — might be coming to the Nintendo Switch were at least temporarily dashed in August. “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass,” Xbox head Phil Spencer recently told GamesRadar. There have also been hints Nintendo may have refused a proposal — but even if it did, we feel like Game Pass could be a good fit on the Switch for a number of reasons.

