EDITORIAL: Now There Are 2, Will There Be 3, 4 or 5 Democrats Running for Governor?

By EDITORIAL
GoLocalProv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced he is now officially a candidate for governor of the State of Rhode Island. He joins Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea as declared Democratic candidates in the race. Both Magaziner and Gorbea are term-limited out. They face two options...

