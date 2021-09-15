CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 15, 2021

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

A recap of the Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting; Henrico Schools officials honor County Manager John Vithoulkas; COVID-19 cases rise again; the county reports its second rabies case of 2021; changes to some GRTC routes in Henrico; a measles outbreak potentially affecting this region; a rematch in the 73rd House of Delegates district; details about our new “Faces of Henrico Business” feature.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services.)

