Politics

Independent Redistricting Commission set to begin redrawing the state’s district voting maps

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent Redistricting Commission redraws Legislative and Congressional district voting maps with every new 10-year census count. After the census has been released every 10 years. The Commission is unaffiliated with state lawmakers and is made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent chairperson. For the latest on the Commission’s recent round of work, we spoke with Jeremy Duda of the Arizona Mirror.

