The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1022 in Coffeyville are organizing a “mail call”. Lee Garding, a veteran from Coffeyville will soon be taking an honor flight to Washington D.C. To make Garding's flight to the nation’s capital more meaningful, local people are being asked to write cards and letters as part of the fabled “mail call,” which harkens back to the days when soldiers, sailors, and airmen would receive mail from home.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO