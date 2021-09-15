W.Va. education leaders: If schools mandate masks, COVID-19 quarantines aren’t required

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO