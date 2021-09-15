Sticky orange and ginger baklava

For this sate, cubes of rib-eye, marinated in soy, garlic, ginger and sesame oil, get threaded onto skewers and quickly grilled. (If you don’t eat meat, you can use the marinade on mushrooms or tempeh instead; it also works well with chicken or pork.) Sambal kacang, a spicy Indonesian peanut sauce fragrant with red chiles and garlic, provides an excellent counterpart, as does a small side of rice and a dish of slightly spicy, slightly sweet acar ketimun, a quickly pickled cucumber salad (see related recipe). Lara Lee, author of “Coconut & Sambal: Recipes From My Indonesian Kitchen” from which this recipe is adapted, recommends that if you use meat, you marinate it overnight for the best flavor.
