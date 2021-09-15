CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Sticky orange and ginger baklava

By Anna Glover
olivemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStem ginger is a fantastic ingredient to have on hand in autumn, and the syrup from the jar is just as useful as the ginger itself. Use it to make a gloriously sticky syrup for this autumnal baklava, then also check out our classic baklava, rose baklava and savoury spiced baklava.

www.olivemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
olivemagazine.com

Pandan cookies

Bake a batch of pandan cookies, then check out our chocolate chip cookies, chocolate crinkle cookies, miso chocolate cookies and more delicious cookie recipes. Pandan is a signature for many sweet and savoury Southeast Asian dishes. The leaf has a grassy vanilla-like taste, with a subtle hint of toasted coconut.
RECIPES
food24.com

Sticky lamb riblets with marmite and honey glaze

Mix the honey, balsamic vinegar, marmite, garlic, tomato sauce, mustard, brown sugar and olive oil together and blend well. Taste for seasoning and adjust if required to achieve a sweet and savoury flavour. Marinate the riblets overnight if possible or at least an hour. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Arrange...
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Pozole Verde

Pozole is Mexican comfort food at its finest. A large stock pot of slow simmered meat in broth that's punched up with roasted tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, lime, oregano and cilantro, this satisfying soup is perfect for holidays, weeknight dinners and everything in between. The traditional soup originated in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
bakingbusiness.com

BFY cookie doughs create not-so-sticky situations

Better-for-you (BFY) cookie dough that contains nuts, fruits and other inclusions can increase the level of difficulty when working with these doughs. “In a real soft cookie dough with chocolate chips, the dough is nice and sticky, and the inclusions want to stay in there,” said Kevin Knott, technical sales manager, Bühler Inc. “With drier, denser, higher protein doughs, the inclusions want to come out of that suspension, so you’ve got to have a nice even pile — in some cases — a lower pile of dough in the hoppers. And in some cases, we also recommend putting the inclusions that might get destroyed into the mixer at the very last second rather than in with the other ingredients.”
FOOD & DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

Healthy winter recipes

As we approach the colder winter months, we might find ourselves looking for more comforting dishes, like pies, roasts, stews and bakes to nourish us during the shorter days. Try our favourite healthy winter meals below, then discover our quick healthy recipes, healthy lunches and plant-based recipes. For more recipe...
RECIPES
halfbakedharvest.com

Sheet Pan Sticky Sweet and Sour Chicken.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. This simple Sheet Pan Sticky Sweet and Sour Chicken is about to become your new go-to meal. Easy homemade ginger chicken, tossed in a spicy, sweet, sour, and extra sticky soy sauce. Serve this meal with roasted broccoli and peppers. And all cooked right alongside the chicken for the easiest sheet pan dinner. Then add a side of steamed rice topped with plenty of cilantro and you’ll be good to go. And the best part…this sticky chicken is so quick and easy to make. A delicious, fun, and healthy dinner any night of the week!
RECIPES
cityline.tv

Sticky BBQ Duck

Mix all the ingredients and marinate the duck crown. Once marinated, tie and hang over the fire until cooked. Serve with roasted vegetables or a nice salad.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baklava#Caster Sugar#Food Drink
Washington Post

Sate Daging (Soy and Ginger Beef Satay)

For this sate, cubes of rib-eye, marinated in soy, garlic, ginger and sesame oil, get threaded onto skewers and quickly grilled. (If you don’t eat meat, you can use the marinade on mushrooms or tempeh instead; it also works well with chicken or pork.) Sambal kacang, a spicy Indonesian peanut sauce fragrant with red chiles and garlic, provides an excellent counterpart, as does a small side of rice and a dish of slightly spicy, slightly sweet acar ketimun, a quickly pickled cucumber salad (see related recipe). Lara Lee, author of “Coconut & Sambal: Recipes From My Indonesian Kitchen” from which this recipe is adapted, recommends that if you use meat, you marinate it overnight for the best flavor.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Harriott’s Legacy Islander Ginger Beer (and More!)

You may notice a new face on the ginger beer block these days, adorning the aisles of local beer and wine shops in the area. Harriott’s Legacy Islander Ginger Beer, brewed with tastes and backgrounds straight from the Caribbean, takes the craft beverage game to an entirely new level. Authentic,...
DRINKS
rachaelray.com

Hoisin-Ginger Steak with Grilled Onions and Sesame Sriracha Corn

1 tablespoon olive or canola oil, plus more for drizzling. Bring meat to room temperature then season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high. In a small saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil, one turn of the pan, over medium heat. Add the ginger...
RECIPES
Greatist

This Crispy Japanese Ginger Chicken Couldn’t Be Easier to Make

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Sonoko Sakai is a master of Japanese home cooking. Her cookbook of the same name is a testament to that, a sweeping examination of the Japanese pantry and everyday recipes, along with a bevy of inventive and classic dishes. As a seasoned teacher, Sonoko knows how to expertly communicate cooking processes—from properly pickling vegetables to rolling out soba noodles at home—and she dives deep into the explanation of Japanese favorites (think dashi and Japanese milk bread), enlightening readers who might otherwise be unfamiliar.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegnews.com

Two-Step Creamy Vegan Overnight Apple Ginger Muesli

Traditional muesli isn’t cooked, but thanks to an overnight soak in non-dairy yogurt, the oats become amazingly soft and creamy, with a nice tart flavor. This is recipe, from Gena Hamshaw’s Power Plates, is ideal for busy days: prepare it the night before, then grab it on your way out the door the next morning for breakfast on-the-go!
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Crunchy Ginger Chicken Salad

My move to the South has opened up a whole new world to me. Things big and small that I never saw or experienced in the North pop up all time. My lesson today is about bugs. The first bug I was introduced to this summer was the Stink Bug. My husband and I started seeing what seemed like GIANT bugs to us. They are about the size of a quarter or maybe even a silver dollar and they kept landing on our balcony. I asked around and was told those are Stink Bugs. Fairly harmless but ugly! They are technically considered poisonous but for the most part, they really don’t cause issues unless you have an allergy. I just thought they were gross! You want to keep them out of your house for sure. They do emit a stink if they feel threatened.
FOOD & DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

Sourdough breakfast buns

This recipe requires a sourdough starter. The buns also require poolish, a starter made with yeast that encourages a slower rise and stronger dough. For more sourdough discard inspiration, check out our sourdough brownies, sourdough pancakes and sourdough cookies. Also read our guide on how to make sourdough.
FOOD & DRINKS
olivemagazine.com

Macedonian susamliji (sesame cookies)

This susamliji recipe is adapted from Macedonia – The Cookbook, Katerina Nitsou (Kitchen Press, £20). Katerina says: “These are a celebration cookie, and every Macedonian family makes them for special occasions. During the holidays, platters of these cookies are made for Macedonian neighbours and extended family.”
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Macedonian tarrator (chilled cucumber soup)

This tarrator recipe is adapted from Macedonia – The Cookbook, Katerina Nitsou (Kitchen Press, £20). Katerina says: “This cold, refreshing soup is popular in Macedonia during the hot summer months. It’s often served with bread and a crisp salad. The flavours are simple and bright. A bit of cream rounds out the tartness of the yogurt and adds richness.”
RECIPES
ksl.com

Caramel Apple Pecan Sticky Buns

Fall is baked into every inch of these sticky buns!. Apples and pecans, caramel and brioche dough – these sticky buns are unlike any others. It’s full of fall flavor, and by double rising the dough, the finished product turns out fluffier than any sweet roll you have ever had!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy