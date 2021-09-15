Sticky orange and ginger baklava

My move to the South has opened up a whole new world to me. Things big and small that I never saw or experienced in the North pop up all time. My lesson today is about bugs. The first bug I was introduced to this summer was the Stink Bug. My husband and I started seeing what seemed like GIANT bugs to us. They are about the size of a quarter or maybe even a silver dollar and they kept landing on our balcony. I asked around and was told those are Stink Bugs. Fairly harmless but ugly! They are technically considered poisonous but for the most part, they really don’t cause issues unless you have an allergy. I just thought they were gross! You want to keep them out of your house for sure. They do emit a stink if they feel threatened.

