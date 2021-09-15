CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHCHR - Press Conference: Right to privacy in the digital age

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

As part of its work on technology and human rights, the UN Human Rights Office will publish a report on 15 September. analysing how the widespread use of artificial intelligence, including. profiling, automated decision-making and machine-learning technologies. affects people's right to privacy and a host of other rights. The report.

media.un.org

UN News Centre

United Nations General Assembly Debate: The Clock is Ticking

The general debate of the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly will be held from Tuesday, 21 September, to Saturday, 25 September, and on Monday, 27 September 2021, pursuant to resolution 57/301. World leaders will discuss global issues. The theme "Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations" has been proposed for the general debate at the seventy-sixth session, pursuant to resolution 58/126 (annex). Held at the beginning of each session of the General Assembly, the General Debate provides an opportunity for world leaders to deliver a statement on global issues. This year, a representative who is physically present in the General Assembly Hall is to deliver a statement of her or his own for the general debate. Alternatively, each Member State, observer State and the European Union may submit a pre-recorded statement by its Head of State, VicePresident, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Vice-Minister, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall during the general debate, after introduction by their representative who is physically present in the Assembly Hall. #UNGA #UNGA76.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Education Summit - World Youth Group

The right to education is a fundamental right to almost 125 countries in the world, it is also one of the four pillars of the UN. With these being highlighted it took 73 years for the UN to recognize a day for education; International Day of Education on January 24th. The founding member of the World Youth Group Collegiate Congress played a key role in this resolution. As education cannot be complimented with any, but we are lagging in many basics of better education. This includes the right to education for the poor, girls, physically challenged, etc. We, the World Youth Group are determined to lead in making the change, and for this, as a start, we are focusing on governments to support the education system and as a start, we push for government legislation to acknowledge International Day of Education.
EDUCATION
UN News Centre

UN Women’s feminist roadmap tackles triple crises of jobs, care and climate

The UN's gender equality and empowerment organization on Thursday published a flagship feminist plan for economic recovery and transformation, which aims to learn the lessons of the past, and seize the opportunity to handle COVID-related crises better. UN Women's Beyond COVID-19: A Feminist Plan for Sustainability and Social Justice, draws...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

The UN – Turkmenistan cooperation on national statistical capacity building and reporting on implementation of SDGs discussed

The UN in Turkmenistan and the Government of Turkmenistan convened an online meeting to review the status of data availability and reporting on implementation of national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Socio-economic Response Plan to global pandemic and the Sustainable Cooperation Framework 2021-2025. The participants also discussed the prospects of further...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Most agricultural funding distorts prices, harms environment: UN report

Around 87% of the $540 billion in total annual government support given worldwide to agricultural producers includes measures that are price distorting and that can be harmful to nature and health. That is the main finding of a new UN report calling for repurposing these incentives to achieve more of...
AGRICULTURE
UN News Centre

Gender equality ‘champion’ Sima Sami Bahous to lead UN Women

Secretary-General António Guterres described Sima Sami Bahous of Jordan, as "a champion for women and girls", announcing on Monday her appointment to lead the UN's gender equality and empowerment entity, UN Women. The UN chief said she would also champion gender equality and youth empowerment, as well as being a...
SOCIETY
UN News Centre

A multi-agency UN project creates a safe and green public space for women in Jordan Valley

UN-Habitat, jointly with UNOPS and ILO, has finalized the design of an inclusive public space and community center in Ghor Al Safi. This design is part of the "The Socio-Economic Empowerment of Vulnerable Women in Ghor Al Safi through Improving Access to Safe, inclusive and Green Public Spaces" project, funded by the United Nations COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi Partner Trust Fund, and was developed in collaboration with Turath Architecture and Urban Design Consultants.
SOCIETY
UN News Centre

Afghanistan, COVID-19 Vaccine, & Climate – UN chief Talks Candidly with United Nations News

"It's time to ring the alarm bell", the United Nations Secretary-General said as world leaders prepare to convene for their annual debate, this year held both virtually and at UN Headquarters in New York. Speaking to Assumpta Massoi of UN News, António Guterres addressed the crisis in Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccine inequity, the climate emergency, the fight for gender equality, the power of youth and peace and security in Africa and around the world. "My message to the leaders: Wake up, change course, unite," the UN Chief said as world leaders prepare to participate in the annual United Nations General Assembly General Debate which kicks off on Tuesday, 21 September. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders will have the opportunity to participate either in person or by video. The high-level week starts Monday when global superstar sensation BTS joins others at the United Nations for an "SDG Moment" in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and secure lasting peace.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

Turning it around for youth empowerment through visual storytelling - Global Week to #Act4SDGs Turning Point Dialogues series 2021

Creative education has the power to transform the lives of young people to overcome trauma, grow artistically and gain skills to enter the global marketplace. Visual story-telling provides a vehicle for empowerment that can open new opportunities and provides a tool for tackling sustainability challenges by capturing the reality of the photographer's lived experience, whose work in turn can spark positive and sustainable change. Canon and Lens on Life are turning it around for youth empowerment through visual storytelling. Speakers: - Marina Ponti, Director, United Nations SDG Action Campaign - Sam Powers, Co-Founder, Lens on Life Project - Jeanine El Moughrabi, Sustainability Engagement Lead, Canon EMEA.
VISUAL ART
UN News Centre

From BTS, K-Pop heroes, to net zero: 5 things to look out for at UNGA 76

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly is due to begin on 14 September, and it will be very different from 2020's fully virtual gathering. UNGA 76 will still be overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won't stop leaders (some of them in the Assembly Hall) from addressing urgent global challenges. Here are five things you should know about 2021's "hybrid" event.
FOOD & DRINKS
UN News Centre

COVID-19: How UN teams responded to the global pandemic

As no country has been spared by the COVID-19 pandemic, no country has been left out of the UN's response. See how the UN and its agencies deployed their experts supply chains to the four corners of the globe to address the pandemic, and expand scientific knowledge. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the COVID-19 pandemic "the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations." Thanks to a system-wide coordinated response, the United Nations and its global network of regional, sub-regional and country offices supported all governments and partners through the pandemic response and recovery. Because #Onlytogether can the world recover and rebuild.
PUBLIC HEALTH

