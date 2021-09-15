OHCHR - Press Conference: Right to privacy in the digital age

The general debate of the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly will be held from Tuesday, 21 September, to Saturday, 25 September, and on Monday, 27 September 2021, pursuant to resolution 57/301. World leaders will discuss global issues. The theme "Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations" has been proposed for the general debate at the seventy-sixth session, pursuant to resolution 58/126 (annex). Held at the beginning of each session of the General Assembly, the General Debate provides an opportunity for world leaders to deliver a statement on global issues. This year, a representative who is physically present in the General Assembly Hall is to deliver a statement of her or his own for the general debate. Alternatively, each Member State, observer State and the European Union may submit a pre-recorded statement by its Head of State, VicePresident, Crown Prince or Princess, Head of Government, Minister or Vice-Minister, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall during the general debate, after introduction by their representative who is physically present in the Assembly Hall. #UNGA #UNGA76.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO