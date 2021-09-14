CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Older adults are returning to the workforce for ‘gig work’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe took a look at “gig work” as part of our monthly AARP-sponsored segment that highlights issues important to older adults in Arizona. Previously retired workers are going back to do gig work, as independent contractors doing on-call, temporary or part-time work. For some, it’s due to their financial situation, for others, it’s just something to do. We learned more from Wayne Goshkarian, with the Association for Entrepreneurship USA.

