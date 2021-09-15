CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General. Guest: Richard Kozul-Wright (UNCTAD) on UNCTAD's Trade and Development Report 2021

 5 days ago

Guest: Mr. Richard Kozul-Wright, Director of the Globalization and Development Strategies Division, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). He will present UNCTAD's Trade and Development Report 2021.

UN News Centre

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

The Secretary-General met yesterday with H.E. Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The Secretaries-General discussed several issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan, the Middle East Process, and the situation in Myanmar. The Secretary-General thanked H.E. Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen for his personal contribution to enhancing UN-OIC...
UN News Centre

Annual Secretary-General’s report reveals a world tested ‘to the limit’

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the greatest shared global challenge since the UN’s founding 75 years ago, according to the annual Report of the Secretary-General on the Work of the Organization, published on Thursday. “The global health, social, economic and human rights crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have...
UN News Centre

Virtual Briefing by the Deputy Secretary-General to Member States on preparations for the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2021

The briefing will be an opportunity for the Deputy Secretary-General to update and exchange views with Member States around preparations for the Food Systems Summit, which the Secretary-General will convene on 23 September 2021, in a virtual format. The Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit, Dr. Agnes Kalibata, will also be present.
FOXBusiness

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby briefs the media

UN News Centre

General Assembly: Briefing by the Secretary-General on his recommendations to advance the common agenda and to respond to current and future challenges, Informal meeting, 75th session

1) Informal meeting of the plenary to hear a briefing by the Secretary-General on his recommendations to advance the common agenda and to respond to current and future challenges. 2) Immediately following the adjournment of the informal meeting: Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly - Item 126 - A/75/973 Action on the draft resolution.
Fox News

White House press secretary briefs reporters

wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
The Week

Former FDA commissioner questions whether researchers should continue to publish sequences of novel viruses

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an interview that aired Sunday that he doesn't expect that the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will become clear anytime soon, barring a discovery of an intermediary animal host or a whistleblower inside China coming forward with knowledge that the virus initially spread following a lab leak.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
Variety

Watch BTS Speak and Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ at the United Nations

BTS spoke and gave a special performance at the United Nations in New York on Monday, addressing the assembly and then cutting to a video they filmed, in respectful suits, at the iconic building’s auditorium, lobby and front. The group were recently named the U.N.’s Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture; it marked the third time the band gave a speech at the U.N., following two occasions in 2018 and 2020. After being introduced by Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the group’s members shared a number of comments on the pandemic they had received from fans....
The Independent

Things to watch at the UN General Assembly meeting this week

Things to watch beyond the main speeches from leaders at this week's high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York:— A MEETING at U.N. headquarters on Wednesday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the U.N. conference on racism in Durban South Africa will be closely watched. It is being boycotted by the United States France Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia because of concerns about anti-Semitic statements at the 2001 meeting.— THERE ARE also high-level meetings on energy and the nuclear test ban treaty, and a summit on the connected system of producing,...
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
UN News Centre

Global Impact Forum - Uniting Business LIVE 2021, Day 2

Recognizing that global challenges often require local solutions, the Global Impact Forum will showcase four key initiatives to mobilize corporate action on the Global Goals: SDG Ambition, Young SDG Innovators, Target Gender Equality and Climate Ambition Accelerator. Global Impact Initiatives are designed to mainstream sustainable business practices and scale solutions from the ground up through the efforts of Global Compact Local Networks around the world. The Forum will zoom in on what it takes to implement these initiatives at regional, national and organizational levels. Recognising the International Day of Peace, the Global Impact Forum will conclude with a joint session with Peace One Day to highlight the private sector's role in peace building. This year we will hear directly from Local Networks as we travel around the world to attend LIVE panel discussions on the state of progress on our Global Impact Initiatives. You will hear Governments on their advancements through multi-stakeholder partnerships, from UN and civil society leaders on their vision to scale collective impact, and from business - from executive level to young SDG innovators – on how their actions are leading to meaningful progress towards the achievement of the SDGs.
UN News Centre

Afghanistan, COVID-19 Vaccine, & Climate – UN chief Talks Candidly with United Nations News

"It's time to ring the alarm bell", the United Nations Secretary-General said as world leaders prepare to convene for their annual debate, this year held both virtually and at UN Headquarters in New York. Speaking to Assumpta Massoi of UN News, António Guterres addressed the crisis in Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccine inequity, the climate emergency, the fight for gender equality, the power of youth and peace and security in Africa and around the world. "My message to the leaders: Wake up, change course, unite," the UN Chief said as world leaders prepare to participate in the annual United Nations General Assembly General Debate which kicks off on Tuesday, 21 September. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders will have the opportunity to participate either in person or by video. The high-level week starts Monday when global superstar sensation BTS joins others at the United Nations for an "SDG Moment" in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and secure lasting peace.
UN News Centre

COVID-19: How UN teams responded to the global pandemic

As no country has been spared by the COVID-19 pandemic, no country has been left out of the UN's response. See how the UN and its agencies deployed their experts supply chains to the four corners of the globe to address the pandemic, and expand scientific knowledge. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the COVID-19 pandemic "the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations." Thanks to a system-wide coordinated response, the United Nations and its global network of regional, sub-regional and country offices supported all governments and partners through the pandemic response and recovery. Because #Onlytogether can the world recover and rebuild.
PUBLIC HEALTH

