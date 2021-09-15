Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General. Guest: Richard Kozul-Wright (UNCTAD) on UNCTAD's Trade and Development Report 2021

Recognizing that global challenges often require local solutions, the Global Impact Forum will showcase four key initiatives to mobilize corporate action on the Global Goals: SDG Ambition, Young SDG Innovators, Target Gender Equality and Climate Ambition Accelerator. Global Impact Initiatives are designed to mainstream sustainable business practices and scale solutions from the ground up through the efforts of Global Compact Local Networks around the world. The Forum will zoom in on what it takes to implement these initiatives at regional, national and organizational levels. Recognising the International Day of Peace, the Global Impact Forum will conclude with a joint session with Peace One Day to highlight the private sector's role in peace building. This year we will hear directly from Local Networks as we travel around the world to attend LIVE panel discussions on the state of progress on our Global Impact Initiatives. You will hear Governments on their advancements through multi-stakeholder partnerships, from UN and civil society leaders on their vision to scale collective impact, and from business - from executive level to young SDG innovators – on how their actions are leading to meaningful progress towards the achievement of the SDGs.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO