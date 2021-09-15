Severe Skin Reactions With Enfortumab Vedotin

Use of enfortumab vedotin (Padcev), which was approved less than 2 years ago for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer, has been associated with cases of Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some of which were fatal. The cases came to light during routine surveillance, say staff from...
The current evidence on Covid-19 vaccines does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now, according to an international group of vaccine scientists, including some from the US Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization. "Current evidence does not, therefore, appear...
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
The doctor who prescribed the deworming drug ivermectin to an Ohio man despite protests from hospital officials belongs to a larger group of medical professionals who promote the drug as a cure for Covid-19. The doctor, Fred Wagshul, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist in Dayton, is listed as a...
The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
As many children go back to school, new waves of COVID-19 cases continue to surge. More data keeps coming in on potential vaccine risks and how they measure up against the risk of the disease. Here’s a look. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to 3-Fold Increased Risk of Myocarditis. A study...
In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
The Centers for Disease Control has just released results from a head-to-head study of all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S., and Moderna's comes out on top when it comes to effectiveness. The study, conducted nationwide between March and August, looked at 3,689 vaccinated adults who were hospitalized with...
Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used in animals, has seen a steep rise in prescriptions as patients seek out alternative treatments for COVID-19. If a patient insists on this drug, infectious disease expert John Farley, MD, MPH, has the following advice for doctors: tell that patient to get vaccinated. “If...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers found that nearly 3% of insured U.S. adults under 65 take medications that weaken their immune systems. The study is based on data from over 3 million patients with private insurance. The research is from Michigan Medicine. One author is...
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Growing interest in liver transplantation to treat non-resectable colorectal liver metastases prompted an international working group to develop consensus guidelines. "Trials evaluating liver transplantation for non-resectable colorectal liver metastases have shown good outcomes in well-selected patients, and this has sparked an exponential increase in the...
Muscle symptoms, such as cramps, pain, and other discomfort many patients blame on their recently prescribed statin, usually aren't caused by the drug at all, but by the expectation of such adverse effects, conclude researchers behind the randomized SAMSON trial, now fully published. It's common for patients to stop taking...
As hospitalizations surge nationwide due to unvaccinated patients with COVID-19, vaccines are a crucial tool to prevent severe disease and overwhelmed hospital systems. More than 378 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered in the U.S., and many fully vaccinated individuals are now asking questions about how to further boost their immunity.
Tisotumab vedotin elicited significant responses without prohibitive toxicity in combination with carboplatin as frontline therapy, as well as in combination with pembrolizumab as second- or third-line therapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Tisotumab vedotin elicited significant responses without prohibitive toxicity in combination with carboplatin as frontline therapy,...
