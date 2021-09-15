CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Severe Skin Reactions With Enfortumab Vedotin

By Roxanne Nelson. RN, BSN
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse of enfortumab vedotin (Padcev), which was approved less than 2 years ago for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer, has been associated with cases of Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some of which were fatal. The cases came to light during routine surveillance, say staff from...

