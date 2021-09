Social Security could end up being an important income source for you. There are things you can do to end up with a higher benefit -- for life. Whether you count on Social Security as your primary source of retirement income or a backup source, you probably want to get as much money out of the program as possible. And the good news is that with the right strategy, you can achieve that goal. Here are a few tricks you can employ to boost your benefits.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO