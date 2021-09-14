Thank you to Golf Tournament Sponsors

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawn and I would like to take time to thank each of you who sponsored and supported the St. Jude Open. We are humbled by your generosity. Be careful what you wish for. Early retirement for Shawn came with a diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer. GBM is the most aggressive brain tumor and there is no cure or long-term treatment.

