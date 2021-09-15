CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

This Mysterious Forest in Minnesota is Shaped like the State of Minnesota

By Abbey
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there is one thing Minnesotans love, it's things that are shaped like Minnesota. Cutting boards, pot holders, wall art, we love it all. So why not have nature shaped like our great state as well?. There is a Minnesota-shaped forest in Northern Minnesota just waiting to be explored. Aptly...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Over $32,000 Raised via TikTok to Buy a Minnesota Veteran a New Scooter

The internet banned together this week to help out a veteran in Willernie, Minnesota. TikTok user @PatrioticKenny is a veteran who has been spreading nothing but positivity and smiles on the video-sharing app since his first upload in August. The internet fell in love fast with Kenny and his best buddy Jerry who is deaf. Kenny can hear, but he has been diligently working on his communication and sign language skills so he can better communicate with this friend.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Apparently Minnesotans Want THIS More Than The Other Guys

Here in Minnesota, there are a lot of things we want. We want to be able to play outdoors. We want different seasons. We want snow. We want to go fishing and camping. We enjoy our craft beers and fall festivals. We enjoy going to concerts all summer long for a whole weekend at a time. But there's something that makes us just a tad bit different than our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. The desire to be rich.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vining, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Bear Harvest Numbers Down A Bit From Last Year

The Minnesota DNR released the latest bear harvest numbers. 2,300 Bears have been harvested in Minnesota with a few weeks remaining in the bear season. That number is down 13% from last year's harvest. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says last year's numbers were extraordinarily high and this year's numbers are still very good. He says many bear hunters are reporting success this year. Schmitt says the majority of the bears harvested are taken in the first 2 weeks of the hunting season. Bear hunting started September 1st and will continue through October 18th in Minnesota. Baiting for bears began on August 14th. Schmitt says bears have been moving further south and more and more bears are spotted in Central Minnesota. The furthest south he has seen a bear is in the Annandale area.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

COVID Cases Linked to the Minnesota State Fair

This year overall, the state fair attendance was down compared to other years at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The attendance could be due to people being cautious about COVID, it could have been the first three days the weather was less than optimal for fair goers and it could have been people just being cautious because of the violence that has been fairly prevalent in the Twin Cities area. Whatever the reason, attendance was down comparted to other years.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors

UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions may mute some of the brilliant colors as the leaves change this fall. Jennifer Teegarden is a Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. She says there is some conflicting research that on one hand suggests a drought can actually enhance the colors, but other research suggests severe drought like we're experiencing will make those colors duller...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Minnesota#Art#This Mysterious Forest#Minnesotans#90#Forest Services#This House For Sale
103.7 THE LOON

Sure Sign Of Fall: Sauk Rapids DQ Closing Next Week

Calm your Dilly Bar craving while you can, because Sauk Rapids' Dairy Queen location is set to close for the season on Sunday, September 26th. Minnesota gives a lot of hints when it is ready for summer to end. The leaves change colors, the State Fair comes and goes and the Vikings begin consistently disappointing us every Sunday afternoon. So it goes.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

15 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the MN Renaissance Festival

If these bad Google reviews are anything to go by, not everyone gets their jollies at the Minnesota's Renaissance Festival. The Minnesota Ren Fest -- hailed as the largest Renaissance Festival in the country -- is currently underway. Attracting as many as 300,000 visitors in years past, thousands of attendees flood the Shakopee festival grounds between August and October for a jovial day of jesters, jugglers, jousts and more. Where else can you watch knights fight on horseback, people eat fire or swallow swords or lie on a bed of nails, ladies belly dancing and more? If you're lucky, you might even get a wink (or more) from a hussy! While the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has become an event tantamount to the Minnesota State Fair, not everyone shares a love or appreciation for the medieval festival, if reviews online are anything to go by.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
103.7 THE LOON

Mr. Peanut Gives $10,000 to Minnesota Drive Thru Operator

Remember a few months ago we were talking about the Mr. Peanut mobile going around and giving out $100,000 throughout the year to deserving people? It's part of a random acts of kindness promotion that Planters is doing now that they are making Minnesota their new permanent residence. I knew it sounded like a great thing to do then, but now hearing about some of the people who have been receiving checks from Planters, it's even better than I thought it would be.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Stores Ready for Halloween- Return of Monster Cereals

As I was walking through Target a few days ago I noticed that the Monster cereals were out again. The traditional monster cereals are from the Minnesota based General Mills and include Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry. Is it weird that there are two berry cereals? Hadn't really thought about that before, but I almost feel like all the berry cereals should be in one box... but I digress.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
103.7 THE LOON

Find Extra Income In Central Minnesota With This Cool New App

The other day I was trying to think of ways to increase my income by working on the side. (I know...like playing music every weekend isn't enough right?) Hey...single Moms with house payments and kids know what I'm talking about. If you are really willing to work, there's a lot of Employers looking for you right now. Get ahead of the people that refuse to work, cause right now, you have choices.
CELL PHONES
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy