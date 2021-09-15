Answering One of The Biggest Questions Many Leaders Are Asking Today: To Return To The Office Or Not?

After more than a year of using kitchen worktops as desks and only seeing colleagues in remote meetings, more people are now preparing to return to the office.Others meanwhile are negotiating more flexible working options with their employer, or perhaps looking to work from home permanently.A recent survey found that Gen-Zs aged 24 and under are particularly likely to want a full-time working from home solution, while Millennials aged between 25-34 are the most likely to consider taking a pay cut in return for increased flexibility from their employer, according to the findings from financial services firm, Hitachi Capital UK....

