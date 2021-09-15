European Tour preview: KLM Open TV times and betting tips

With the BMW Championship fading in the rear-view mirror, and the Ryder Cup just around the corner, there is just enough time for us to head over to the KLM Open and squeeze in a mainstay event on the European Tour. As those involved gear up to represent their teams at the Ryder Cup next week, the field is less star-studded than at HQ, but I have still managed to pick out three players I fancy to challenge. But first…