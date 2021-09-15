CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contact Gold Drills 0.7 g/t Gold over 16.7 Metres Beneath the Mine Trend at the Green Springs Project, Nevada

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the discovery of gold mineralization at the Pilot Shale / Guilmette Limestone contact beneath the historic Mine Trend at the Green Springs Gold Project, Nevada. Hole GS 21-22 returned 0.7 g/t Au over 16.7 metres; the best intercept from this deeper host horizon to date beneath the Mine Trend.

