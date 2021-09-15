CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOL (GOL) and American Airlines (AAL) Upgrade to Exclusive Codeshare Agreement

 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest airline, has agreed to expand its commercial cooperation with American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) ("American") through an exclusive codeshare agreement ("Agreement") for the next three years that will deepen the relationship between the two airlines. As part of the Agreement, GOL will receive an equity investment of US$200 million (R$1.05 billion) from American.

Motley Fool

American Airlines and Gol Deepen Partnership

Profitably flying nonstop from the U.S. to secondary cities in Brazil has become increasingly difficult since 2015. American Airlines plans to increase its cooperation with Gol Linhas Aereas in areas like loyalty and elite reciprocity to help maintain its leading position in the U.S.-Brazil travel market. Having a strong partner...
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

American to invest $200 million in Gol, expand marketing pact

American Airlines plans to acquire about 5% of Brazilian carrier Gol’s shares for R1.05 billion ($200 million) as part of a plan by the airlines to expand an existing marketing and codeshare agreement. The deal, which remains subject to approvals, will see American gain ability to appoint a Gol board...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

GOL Partners With American Airlines To Link Networks And Loyalty

American Airlines and GOL Linhas Aereas have entered into a letter of intent to solidify their partnership. Both companies will build on their initial codeshare agreement and link their networks and loyalty programs. Additionally, American will invest in the Brazilian carrier. Let’s investigate further. Exclusive codeshare agreement. In 2020, GOL...
INDUSTRY
crankyflier.com

American Looks to Gol to Fill In the Hole

American is at it again. Soon after putting money into Chile-based Jetsmart, the airline is now doing the same thing with Brazil’s Gol. This feels a lot more like a Delta strategy than an American one, but, well, I guess if you’re desperate enough to fill in the gaps, you do what you think you have to do.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

American Invests In Brazil’s GOL, Elite Perks Coming

American Airlines has had to completely reimagine its Latin America strategy in the past couple of years. American used to have a close partnership with LATAM, but all of that changed when it was announced that Delta would buy a stake in LATAM, and the airline would leave oneworld. American...
INDUSTRY
Dallas News

American Airlines buying stake in second South American carrier Gol

American Airlines plans to buy a minority stake in a second South American airline, Brazil’s Gol, as it aims to strengthen its ties to its strongest international region. Fort Worth-based American plans to spend $200 million on a 5.2% interest in São Paulo-based Gol, an ultra-low-cost carrier that flies throughout South America but is strongest in Brazil, American announced Wednesday morning.
FORT WORTH, TX
Zacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: ALK's Delta Variant-Led Warning, GOL, AZUL in Focus

ALK - Free Report) warned of revenue weakness for the third quarter of 2021 as the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 affects bookings and increases cancellations. We remind investors that the likes of Southwest Airlines (. LUV - Free Report) had earlier issued a similar...
ECONOMY
