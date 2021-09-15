GOL (GOL) and American Airlines (AAL) Upgrade to Exclusive Codeshare Agreement
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest airline, has agreed to expand its commercial cooperation with American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) ("American") through an exclusive codeshare agreement ("Agreement") for the next three years that will deepen the relationship between the two airlines. As part of the Agreement, GOL will receive an equity investment of US$200 million (R$1.05 billion) from American.www.streetinsider.com
