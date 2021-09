⚽ Monarchs fall to Buffs

HAYS, Kan. - FHSU Women's Soccer posted its fourth shutout of the season on Sunday (Sept. 19), downing Nebraska-Kearney 3-0. One goal in the first half and two in second propelled the Tigers to victory. The Tigers are now 3-1-2 overall and the Lopers fell to 1-5. The Tigers started off attacking into the wind and struggled to get into scoring position. The Tigers only shot five times in the first half, but were able to turn one into a goal as Jordan Thompson took the ball down the pitch and netted a score in the bottom left of the goal in the 32nd minute, It was her second goal of the season.

HAYS, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO