American Rust: Season One Ratings

“American Rust” is the rare kind of boondoggle that dooms itself with a dull mystery. In this case, it’s the murder of an ex-cop, inside a mill that’s just one piece of the dilapidated, working-class Pennsylvania environs. Drugs might be involved, it might be related to a former star football player named Billy, or a young man named Isaac who is set to run away from home. None of these threads are particularly interesting, as much as they’re given a heavy gray filter that screams “prestige TV.” Not even Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney can make the story all that provocative within its humble demeanor. No offense to the dead man, his own life a piece of different flashbacks that slowly come to the surface of “American Rust,” but I never care who killed him. And I didn’t care about finding out.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO