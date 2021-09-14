CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Rust: Season One Ratings

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Daniels has starred in a few TV series over the years but his longest-running show, The Newsroom, lasted just 25 episodes. Will his latest effort be a hit in the ratings and run for many years? Will American Rust be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. A...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

Big Sky: Season Two Trailer Teases ABC Series’ Return (Watch)

Big Sky, based on the novels by C.J. Box, is gearing up for its second season. An extended trailer has been released by ABC, showing off the new case and the new faces joining Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. Logan Marshall-Green, Janina Gavankar, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Jeremy...
TV SERIES
Ellwood City Ledger

Tady: 'American Rust' with Jeff Daniels gives its take on Western Pennsylvania

With 10 minutes left in Episode Two of "American Rust," we finally get a good look at Jeff Daniels in Ambridge. His uniformed police chief character sits at a ground-floor window of the old Ambridge borough building, next to Pizza House (aka "Police Station Pizza"), one evening as his romantic interest Grace (Maura Tierney) grabs his attention from a vehicle parked near the Ambridge Post Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Pellegrino
Person
Jeff Daniels
Person
Maura Tierney
arcamax.com

Review: 'American Rust' shows off western Pa., takes its time on a murder mystery

Let's get one thing straight right off the top: "American Rust" is not "Mare of Westtown." It's natural for viewers who enjoyed HBO's hit miniseries "Mare of Easttown" to compare the Kate Winslet vehicle set in the Philadelphia suburbs to the western Pennsylvania-set Showtime series that debuts Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Like "Mare," "American Rust" strives to capture the feel of this region — in this case, the fictional small town of Buell — from its topography to its struggling residents. They're also both character dramas disguised as murder mysteries.
TV SERIES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Jeff Daniels on his performance in Showtime’s 'American Rust'

Showtime’s new drama/murder mystery “American Rust” is based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel. Set in fictional Buell, Pennsylvania — a Rust Belt town full of good people who make bad choices — the nine-episode series is both a complicated and compelling family drama, and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Showtime's American Rust is a Lackluster Drama

“American Rust” is the rare kind of boondoggle that dooms itself with a dull mystery. In this case, it’s the murder of an ex-cop, inside a mill that’s just one piece of the dilapidated, working-class Pennsylvania environs. Drugs might be involved, it might be related to a former star football player named Billy, or a young man named Isaac who is set to run away from home. None of these threads are particularly interesting, as much as they’re given a heavy gray filter that screams “prestige TV.” Not even Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney can make the story all that provocative within its humble demeanor. No offense to the dead man, his own life a piece of different flashbacks that slowly come to the surface of “American Rust,” but I never care who killed him. And I didn’t care about finding out.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

American Rust Episode 2: September 19 Release and Expectations Based on Episode 1

Showtime has brought to its one of the most enthralling shows named American Rust. There have been times before, too, where we have watched about the fall of the American dream. The same case goes with this series, as well as there is a weary cop named Harry. He has to solve the cases taking place around the city to make society a better place to live.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#The Newsroom#American Rust Tv#Dvr#Showtime
UPI News

Maura Tierney: 'American Rust' character 'is very flawed'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Maura Tierney says the character she plays in the Showtime drama American Rust, premiering Sunday, appealed to her because she isn't perfect. Grace Poe (Tierney) is the mother of a murder suspect, and "Grace is very flawed," Tierney told UPI in a Zoom interview. "I love that she's flawed."
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

American Rust Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Based on the 2009 namesake novel by Philipp Meyer, ‘American Rust’ is a crime drama series set against the backdrop of the disintegrating American Rust Belt. Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) is the police chief of the fictional town of Buell, where the unemployment rate is high, and people’s dreams hardly ever come true. A steadfast upholder of the law, Harris is forced to make some questionable decisions after Billy Poe (Alex Neustaedter), a local former football prodigy, is accused of murder. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘American Rust’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Jeff Daniels draws on small-town past for new role in 'American Rust'

For many years Jeff Daniels was known for his film roles in movies like “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Fly Away Home” and “Pleasantville.” But all that changed because of the late actor James Gandolfini. “Jim Gandolfini made it happen,” says Daniels. "’The Sopranos’ (in which Gandolfini...
MOVIES
The Oregonian

‘MTV Video Music Awards,’ ‘Scenes From a Marriage,’ ‘Y: The Last Man,’ ‘American Rust’: TV This Week

“MTV Video Music Awards 2021”: The annual awards show returns. with Doja Cat hosting and performances by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Normani, and more. (9 p.m. Sunday, MTV) “Scenes From a Marriage”: Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in a limited series about a couple struggling with relationship challenges. The drama is adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish miniseries. This version is written, directed and executive produced by Hagai Levi (“The Affair”). Admittedly, with that pedigree, this isn’t likely to be a day-brightener, but so many talented people are on board, the limited series is worth getting excited about. (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Rust
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘American Rust’ On Showtime, Where Jeff Daniels Plays A Rust Belt Police Chief Who Compromises His Ethics To Protect Someone He Loves

It’s always interesting when shows with similar setting come out within months of each other. Mare of Easttown, which took place in Delaware County, PA, captured America’s attention not only with fairly accurate Delco accents and mentions of Wawa, but it had a compelling lead and reasonably interesting mystery at its center. American Rust takes place on the other side of the Keystone State, closer to the West Virginia border, but it still depicts a struggling working class town and a cop who has to figure out where his ethics lie in this ever-shifting environment. Oh, and it has two pretty compelling leads. Read on for more.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One Viewer Votes

How well will this team work together in the first season of the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai’i is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i here.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Work In Progress: Season Two Ratings

The first season of the Work In Progress TV show drew pretty small ratings but the single-camera comedy was renewed by Showtime anyway. Will interest grow this time around? Will Work In Progress be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned. Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Celeste Pechous,...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Back to Life: Season Two Ratings

The Back to Life series was renewed for a second season back in 2019 but, due to pandemic delays, it hasn’t aired until now. The show originates from BBC in the UK so it likely doesn’t cost Showtime much to air and the creator and star, Daisy Haggard, also has a clear idea for season three. Will Back to Life be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy