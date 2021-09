Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Accurics, Inc. (“Accurics”), a pioneer in delivering cloud-native security for both DevOps and security teams. Accurics enables the programmatic detection and mitigation of risks in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before anything is ever provisioned. Following completion of this acquisition, Tenable's solutions will include holistic assessment and the automated remediation of policy violations and breach paths, before the infrastructure is provisioned and throughout its lifecycle.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO