Economy

Xpeng (XPEV) Expects x2 Flying Car to Launch in 2024

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPeng Huitian, the electric flying car company owned by XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), announced Wednesday at the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNCVC) that they expect to launch its “fifth-generation flying car” in 2024. The vehicle dubbed “Voyager X2” is more of an electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVOTL) vehicle, while XPeng refers to it as a "car" perhaps because it shares many of as same design genes as the P7 sedan.

www.streetinsider.com

