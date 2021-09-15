CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Armed Release Trailer For Their New Feature Film ‘Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic’

Cover picture for the articleThe Armed have created their first feature film, ‘Ultrapop: Live At The Masonic‘. The below trailer for it has newly been shared online. The film will open on October 15th. Tickets and info on limited screenings can be found at ultrapop.live. Speaking of the ambitious looking project, they offered the following:

