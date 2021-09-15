CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS For: Sep 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 15, 2021 – Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions, provided an update on its Card Services segment. The following tables present the Company’s net charge-offs and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. For the. month ended. August...

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 17 September 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 85,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1018.0p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
Form 8-K Loop Industries, Inc. For: Sep 20

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada. 000-54786. 27-2094706. (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (CommissionFile Number) (IRS EmployerIdentification No.) 480...
Data on debtor composition

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file. The information will also be available on...
PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) PT Raised to $38 as Jefferies Highlights Cross Sell Opportunity

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to $38.00 (from $32.00) after the company reported 2Q in line with the preliminary range in the S-1 in its first earnings report as a public company. Total revenue grew 41% yoy, and net new ARR growth of 51% proves demand continues to be strong as students return to in person classes.
Form 4 VARONIS SYSTEMS INC For: Sep 17 Filed by: O'Boyle James

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 4 MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS For: Sep 14 Filed by: Lloyd Brian G.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 8-K Alpha Partners Technolog For: Sep 17

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing September 17, 2021. New York – September 17, 2021 – Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (Nasdaq: APTM) (the "Company"), a blank...
Form 8-K HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. For: Sep 17

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program. BROCKTON, MASSACHUSETTS (September 17, 2021): HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: HONE) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a...
Form 4 SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL For: Sep 14 Filed by: DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Form 8-K PROFIRE ENERGY INC For: Sep 15

Profire Energy Authorizes Share Repurchase Program. LINDON, Utah September 16, 2021 - Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced the authorization to repurchase of up to $2,000,000 worth of the Company's common stock during the upcoming 12-month period. The program's repurchases is expected to commence on October 15, 2021 and continue until September 30, 2022.
Form 6-K NatWest Group plc For: Sep 16

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is...
Form 8-K Rimini Street, Inc. For: Sep 15

Rimini Street Introduces Board Members Jay Snyder and Katrinka McCallum. Company adds seasoned executives to its board who bring a combined 50+ years of technology experience including senior roles...
Form 8-K FLUOR CORP For: Sep 15

FLUOR ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS AND INCREASE IN TOTAL MAXIMUM AMOUNT FOR CASH TENDER OFFER. ·Fluor increases maximum purchase price for cash tender offer from $400 million to $500 million. ·Since June 30,...
Form 6-K Lloyds Banking Group For: Sep 15

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer.  (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F..X.. Form 40-F Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by...
Form 8-K Synchrony Financial For: Sep 15

(unaudited, $ in billions) The following table provides monthly charge-off and delinquency statistics as of and for each of the thirteen months ended August 31, 2021. The decrease in the over-30 day loan delinquencies as a percentage of period-end loan receivables (the “30+ delinquency rate”) at August 31, 2021 when compared to the prior year period reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior, partially offset by the effects of the reclassification of loan receivables related to the Gap Inc. portfolio to loan receivables held for sale. The decrease in net charge-offs for the month ended August 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period also reflects the impact of improvements in customer payment behavior.
Form 8-K/A ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. For: Sep 10

Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Form 8-K Senseonics Holdings, For: Sep 08

SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 20451 Seneca Meadows Parkway. Germantown. ,. MD. 20876-7005. (Address of Principal Executive...
Form 8-K 23andMe Holding Co. For: Sep 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Disclaimer Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the future performance of 23andMe’s businesses in consumer genetics and therapeutics and the growth and potential of its proprietary research platform. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this presentation, including statements regarding 23andMe’s strategy, financial position, funding for continued operations, cash reserves, projected costs, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," “schedule,” and "would" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are predictions based on 23andMe’s current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. 23andMe cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on 23andMe’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of 23andMe), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 21, 2021 and in 23andMe’s Current Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021, as well as other filings made by 23andMe with the SEC from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, 23andMe does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that 23andMe defines as net income before net interest expense (income), net other expense (income), which includes changes in the fair value of the warrants, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to restructuring and other charges, if applicable for the period. 23andMe evaluates the performance of each segment of its business based on Adjusted EBITDA and has provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA within this presentation. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve 23andMe’s annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. 23andMe provides Adjusted EBITDA because 23andMe believes it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, 23andMe believes it is helpful in highlighting trends in its operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of 23andMe’s core operating performance. In particular, management believes that the exclusion of the items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of 23andMe’s business. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as 23andMe’s management and board of directors. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of 23andMe’s results as reported under GAAP. 23andMe may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, 23andMe expects to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) the lack of reflection of capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced, which capital expenditures are not captured by Adjusted EBITDA. 23andMe’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. When evaluating 23andMe’s performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and other U.S. GAAP results. Intellectual Property All rights to the trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property listed herein belong to their respective owners 23andMe’s use thereof does not imply an affiliation with, or endorsement by the owners of such trademarks, copyrights, logos and other intellectual property. Solely for convenience, trademarks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with the ® or ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that such names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of 23andMe. Industry and Market Data This Presentation relies on and refers to certain information and statistics based on 23andMe’s management’s estimates, and/or obtained from third party sources which it believes to be reliable. 23andMe has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third party information.
Form 6-K PRUDENTIAL PLC For: Sep 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information. contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the. Commission...
