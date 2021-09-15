CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan warn of Evergrande's debt woes spillover risks

 5 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -Evergrande Group's debt crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) said in a note on Wednesday. The developer, which has liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion), is trying to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers as it teeters between a managed collapse and the more distant prospect of a bailout by Beijing.

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
Goldman Sachs hires Barclays' executive to S.Africa unit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Group has hired Simon Denny, head of Banking Africa at Barclays (LON:BARC) Plc, to run investment banking at its South African unit, the U.S. banking giant told Reuters on Monday. Goldman has been building up its activities in the region and seeking to win...
Fears about China's Evergrande spread to global markets

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Global investors have been paying more and more attention to Evergrande, the sprawling Chinese real estate business on the brink. They're increasingly worried about what they see.
Bitcoin & Crypto Drop Alongside Stocks On China's Evergrande Spillover Risks

As the problems related to the Chinese property development giant China Evergrande continue to mount, investors in everything from stocks to bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market are worrying about the potential spillover effects a Chinese “Lehman moment” could have. As China’s second-largest property developer, China Evergrande holds more...
Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. - Debt mountain - However, one creditor quoted by Chinese financial outlet Caixin Global Monday estimated that there is a "99.99 percent" chance Evergrande will not be able to pay interest due in the third quarter.
Shares of China’s Evergrande fall 10 percent amid stock woes

Shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande Group tanked 10 percent on Monday in Hong Kong trading as heightened fears that it may default on its debt rippled across stock markets around the world. Shares of Shenzhen-based company — which has amassed more debt than any other real estate developer in...
Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank’s financial targets “look more easily achievable and sustainable,” Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
PBOC Injects $13.9 Billion as Evergrande Debt Woes Roil Market

(Bloomberg) -- China boosted the injection of short-term cash into the financial system in a sign that it’s seeking to soothe market nerves frayed by concern over quarter-end funding needs and China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. The People’s Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) of funds on...
Evergrande and China’s Looming Risk to Tether

David Z. Morris is CoinDesk's Chief Insights Columnist. He holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and small amounts of other crypto assets. The stablecoin issuer Tether this week declared that it doesn’t hold short-term debt issued by troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande. Since Tether doesn’t disclose specifics about the commercial paper that substantially backs its “stablecoin,” this is a bit like serving a houseguest a sandwich and loudly assuring them that it is absolutely NOT made from diseased horsemeat.
GBP EUR Gains on Goldman Sachs Rate Outlook

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.27% higher on Thursday after investment bank Goldman Sachs brought their interest rate hike expectations forward by a year. This week’s strong employment and inflation numbers have seen analysts reassess their dovish outlooks. The GBP to EUR trades at 1.1745 with Eurozone inflation ahead...
Guggenheim Warns Fed May Delay Tapering Amid Debt Ceiling Risk

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may hold off on its tapering announcement amid week economic data and as the two political parties spar on raising the debt ceiling, sending Treasury yields further down, according to Guggenheim Investments. The decision, which most investors expect to come in November, could be delayed...
Explainer-How China Evergrande's Debt Troubles Pose a Systemic Risk

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE?. Founded in 1996...
