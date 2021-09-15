CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QuantGate Announces the Highly Anticipated Launch of It's Premium Version Called "Pilot Pro"

 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider, is delighted to announce the rollout of its' highly anticipated Pilot 2.0 Professional version called "Pilot Pro".

