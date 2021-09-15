Previously unissued 1961 Art Blakey Tokyo live date released on deluxe LP & CD on Blue Note
A previously unreleased 1961 Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers live concert gets an official CD and LP release on 5 November via Blue Note Records. Art Blakey – First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings captures drum legend Blakey with a classic line-up of The Jazz Messengers featuring trumpeter Lee Morgan; tenor saxophonist Wayne Shorter; pianist Bobby Timmons, and bassist Jymie Merritt. It was recorded on 14 January, 1961 at the Hibiya Public Hall in Tokyo during the band’s first-ever tour of Japan (other dates on that tour have been released on multiple bootlegs over the years).www.jazzwise.com
