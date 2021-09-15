Previously unissued 1961 Art Blakey Tokyo live date released on deluxe LP & CD on Blue Note

Paul Edis describes the concept behind this track: “So much jazz of the past owes a debt to Popular Music. Songs from Broadway shows, and Tin Pan Alley make up what has become known as ‘The Great American Songbook’. This repertoire provided the vehicle for so many great recordings and performances, and it is still just as relevant for many performers and educators working today. Which may make you wonder, why it is so rare for jazz musicians to use popular music of the present day as a vehicle for improvisation? There may be many reasons why this is the case - perhaps in part because of the codification and reification of what constitutes jazz in music education, and perhaps simply because the harmonic language that has come to dominate modern popular music doesn’t provide the same appeal to jazz musicians (in particular, the almost obsessive use of short loops).

