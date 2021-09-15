Awakn Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The supervisory board of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter the Bank) decided on 15 September 2021 to increase the share capital of the Bank by 61 330,91 euros to enable the realisation of the options issued in the framework of the option programme. The subscription period of the private placement to the option holders was from 16 September to 17 September 2021.

