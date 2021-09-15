Awakn Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat Addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0