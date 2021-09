The US industrial production increased to pre-pandemic levels, indicating a further economic recovery. All figures indicate that the US economy is in a good position, and it doesn’t make sense for the Federal Reserve to maintain the stimulus program in such volumes. Therefore, there is a high probability that the Fed will announce a gradual cutting of the QE program starting from November at the meeting on September 22 (this year). At the same time, JPMorgan & Chase Co. reduced the estimate of the US economic growth in the third quarter from 7% to 5%.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO