CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA Tour preview: Fortinet Championship TV times and betting tips

By Barry Plummer
nationalclubgolfer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two weeks after the 2021 PGA Tour season ended in earnest, the 2022 season has begun. and our first stop is the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club. Previously known as the Safeway Open, the re-branded tournament is a stalwart of the schedule and is sure to offer a smooth start to the new season. With a somewhat weaker field than we have been used to, and the surprise inclusion of Jon Rahm in the week running up to the Ryder Cup, I have picked out three value plays that could get us off to a flyer. But first…

www.nationalclubgolfer.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Tour Championship

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Especially at the finale of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Just ask this week’s winner, Patrick Cantlay. The 29-year-old earned his second-consecutive victory on Sunday, claiming the Tour Championship and $15 million top prize after a final-round 1-under 69 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. World No. 1 Jon Rahm put up a strong fight and had a shot at the end but finished one-shot back in second and will take home $5 million.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
nationalclubgolfer.com

Are Brooks and Bryson trying to destroy the USA's Ryder Cup chances?

Hello. Welcome to this week’s edition of The Slam and, after 12 long, painful months, it’s time for the Ryder Cup. And the last few days have been rather spicy. Let’s dig in…. What is it with the American team? Even when captain Steve Stricker sorts himself out with a...
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch the 2021 PGA Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

For 41 straight holes, leader in the clubhouse Patrick Cantlay (-20) was on par or better, but three bogeys on the back nine Saturday allowed Jon Rahm (-18), Justin Thomas (-15) and Kevin Na (-13) to inch a few strokes closer. Cantlay was cool, calm and collected throughout the day in spite of the bogies, finishing strong to keep his lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour Championship today!
TV & VIDEOS
numberfire.com

FanDuel PGA Draft Percentages: TOUR Championship

Roster percentages in daily fantasy sports are important, especially when playing in tournaments. In some sports (i.e. the volatile ones such as golf and baseball), entry percentage matters more than in other, more consistent ones (e.g. basketball). The reason for that is -- if a popular basketball player flops, he...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Is it time for a REVAMP of the FedExCup format?

So there we have it, the FedExCup champion has been crowned and it's Patrick Cantlay. The season-long race culminated on Sunday with Cantlay keeping an ice-cool head on the 18th to make birdie and ultimately win by one shot over a charging Jon Rahm. But much has been said and...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Fortinet Championship Tv#Silverado Country Club#Par 72#Red Button#Sky Sports Main Event#Sky Sports Golf#Bmw#Ryder Cup#Na#Sg#Higgs#T16#The Northern Trust#The European Tour#Ncg
The Independent

Sergio Garcia feeling rested and ready for Ryder Cup after wild card ‘gamble’

Sergio Garcia believes his “gamble” of not playing the final qualifying event will pay off at Whistling Straits as Europe bid to retain the Ryder Cup.European captain Padraig Harrington told his wild card contenders they would be “taking some chance” if they failed to contest the BMW PGA Championship but, while Ian Poulter Shane Lowry and Justin Rose were all at Wentworth, Garcia opted to stay at home.It was a decision which meant even the contest’s record points scorer felt he was not certain of getting a wild card, but in the end it was Rose who missed out...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Did Ian Poulter just inadvertently reveal Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain?

Hello everyone. Welcome to this slightly belated edition of The Slam. I figured you would all be too excited about Ian Poulter, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia getting Ryder Cup picks to worry about anything else going on. Speaking of which, have you got Ryder Cup fever yet? It’s all...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Why this new putter is a game changer for club golfers

I take a sneaky look when I’m putting. I know, keep your head still. But I can’t help it and I’m probably too long in the tooth to get over it now. It’s particularly devastating for me on long putts, where coming up and out of such a stroke can see me hit it out of the bottom of the putter face.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
nationalclubgolfer.com

Who are Team Europe's next five Ryder Cup captains?

There is a school of thought that we all talk about the Ryder Cup too much – it only happens once every two years, only two continents are involved, it’s 18 holes of match play, it’s only three days, it’s no more than an exhibition, it’s become a corporate bonanza, it’s too home-centric and it’s played at the wrong time of the year.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 Fortinet Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from model that's called seven majors

Jon Rahm enters the 2021 Fortinet Championship as one of the hottest golfers on the PGA Tour. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is coming off a runner-up finish at the Tour Championship, and he's finished inside the top-10 in each of his last five starts. Rahm will have some stiff competition in the 2021 Fortinet Championship field with fellow major champions Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson and Webb Simpson set to tee it up this week. The Fortinet Championship 2021 tees-off on Thursday, Sept. 16, from Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.
GOLF
blackchronicle.com

2021 Fortinet Championship picks, odds, field, bets: PGA insider says back Jon Rahm, fade Hideki Matsuyama

A new PGA Tour season begins, and world No. 1 Jon Rahm is looking to improve on his last one starting Thursday at the 2021 Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Rahm dominated statistically last season and was the U.S. Open champion and FedEx Cup runner-up, but he won just the one tournament despite contending nearly every week. He faces a Fortinet Championship field that includes two other major winners from last season in Phil Mickelson (PGA Championship) and Hideki Matsuyama (Masters) and a bevy of rookies. Will Zalatoris makes his debut as a PGA Tour member after a strong season, and 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson hopes to be in the mix.
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Rules of Golf explained: I’ve got too many clubs in the bag – how many shots will it cost?

A salutary tale this time, where it is me who comes a cropper. Yes, even those of us who claim to know the rules make a daft mistake every now and then. I’d been completely unaware until the 12th hole and then I saw an unusual glint poking out from underneath my towel. There it was. The spare 6-iron I’d been experimenting with in a practice round the previous weekend. It dawned on me. Here I was, in full flight in a competition, with too many clubs in the bag.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy