PGA Tour preview: Fortinet Championship TV times and betting tips

Just two weeks after the 2021 PGA Tour season ended in earnest, the 2022 season has begun. and our first stop is the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club. Previously known as the Safeway Open, the re-branded tournament is a stalwart of the schedule and is sure to offer a smooth start to the new season. With a somewhat weaker field than we have been used to, and the surprise inclusion of Jon Rahm in the week running up to the Ryder Cup, I have picked out three value plays that could get us off to a flyer. But first…