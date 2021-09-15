CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ifo: Germany inflation to hit 3% this year, fall back to 2-2.5% next

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIfo said inflation in Germany could hit as high as 3% this year. That could be explained by “accelerated increase in prices over the course of 2021” in apparent in energy, food, and some service industries. Inflation is expected to slow to 2.0-2.5% next year. But Head of Forecasts Timo...

www.actionforex.com

investing.com

Ifo institute sees German inflation slowing to 2-2.5% in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - German inflation is expected to slow to 2% to 2.5% in 2022 from an estimated 3% this year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. "One-off effects will disappear at the start of 2022 as the year-earlier value-added tax cut ends and energy prices reach pre-crisis levels," Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

New York Fed's Consumer Inflation Report Expects US Inflation to Hit 5.2% by Next Year

Americans are still very concerned about inflation as the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) report from August indicates that U.S. consumers expect inflation to be 5.2% a year from now. The SCE response data hasn’t been this high since 2013, and it’s increased since the month prior, when U.S. residents expected 4.9% at the time.
BUSINESS
Brookings Institution

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, what’s next for Germany?

Angela Merkel has been Germany’s chancellor through a series of massive crises. Ahead of the September 26 elections, Constanze Stelzenmüller explains that the question of how Germany’s next leader will shape the country’s role as an anchor of Europe will have far-reaching consequences in a future in which crises are the new normal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
actionforex.com

ECB Kazaks: There are some decimals upside in inflation outlook

ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said, “if Covid does not surprise on the negative side, there is some upside for the inflation outlook over the medium term.” But he added, “I am talking about decimals here.”. “There is perhaps some upside for those numbers to be revised up in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

NZ PMI, US Retail Sales Weigh On NZD

The New Zealand dollar is almost unchanged in the Friday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7070, down 0.04% on the day. The final New Zealand event this week was a disappointment. Manufacturing PMI for August took a dive, falling to 40.1 in August. This marked the first time that the PMI contracted in 2021 (a reading below 50.0 indicates a decline). The PMI pointed to a sharp slowdown, down from 62.2 in July. The soft reading is reflective of the toll that the most recent national lockdown has taken on manufacturing, especially with restrictions in Auckland higher than elsewhere.
RETAIL
nitravelnews.com

Driverless Robotaxi to be Trailed in Germany Next Year

SIXT and Mobileye have announced the plan for the new robotaxi service at IAA Mobility, with the autonomous service expected to begin in Munich in 2022. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE Co-CEO Alexander Sixt have today (September 14th) announuced the introduction of a driverless Robotaxis to drive their taxis around Munich.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year

SAN FRANCISCO/MUNICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Intel Corp's (INTC.O) self-driving vehicle technology unit Mobileye said it plans an initial deployment of 50 autonomous taxis in Munich, Germany next year, and added that rival Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistant system is not "safe enough." Mobileye said it...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Copper falls as China's August imports hit over 2-year low

(Updates prices, adds details) By Mai Nguyen Sept 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Tuesday, as the metal's August imports by top consumer China fell to their lowest since June 2019, as high prices and sluggish economic growth hit demand. China's copper imports declined 41% year-on-year in August, falling for the fifth straight month to 394,017 tonnes, customs data showed.
ECONOMY
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Why the US risks running out of cash within weeks

The notion of the world’s richest, most powerful economy running out of money may seem ridiculous. Even more so in a world of ultra-low borrowing costs and record-breaking Covid deficits shoring up finances. But it’s a reality that could happen as American politicians wrangle over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion...
POTUS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Labour to open EU talks on ‘new agreement’ to end post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours

Labour plans to open its own talks on a “new agreement” with the EU to end the post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours, piling pressure on the government to finally act.Brussels will be asked to revive its offer of visa-free visits across the EU for creative artists and to remove huge new fees and red tape to transport equipment, The Independent can reveal.Keir Starmer’s party has been criticised for a reluctance to reopen Brexit wounds by committing to plug gaps in the skeleton trade deal reached by Boris Johnson, but will now make its own move to rescue...
POLITICS
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of a contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion, raising concerns of a spillover into the domestic and global economy. The crisis has triggered rare protests outside the company's offices in several Chinese cities by investors and suppliers -- some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million -- demanding their money. Adding to the anger, it emerged at the weekend that six top executives would face "severe punishment" for redeeming financial products before telling retail investors that the firm could not pay them on time.
ECONOMY
AFP

Germany's DAX index grows from 30 to 40 firms in revamp

Ten companies will join the DAX on Monday as the blue-chip stock market index undergoes its biggest facelift in its 33-year history in response to turmoil in the German corporate world. At the opening of the market in Frankfurt at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), the new entrants, amongst them European aerospace giant Airbus and online shopping company Zalando, will turn the DAX 30 into a DAX 40. The index suffered a turbulent year in 2020 that saw national carrier Lufthansa drop out of the top tier under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of payments company Wirecard after revelations of large-scale fraud. Additions to the line-up are also meant to reflect the changing face of the German economy, bringing in tech companies like Zalando and the meal-kit supplier HelloFresh.
ECONOMY

