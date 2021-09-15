Shoreline restaurants can compost food waste for free with new program

Next week, in honor of Hunger Action Month, Food Bank For New York City is holding its restaurant campaign Eat for Good in partnership with Eater. Food Bank and Eater last hosted this campaign in 2019; its premise was to get local restaurants and its patrons involved in the fight against hunger by donating a portion of the week’s profits to the organization’s mission. This year, the goal of the Eat for Good campaign, which runs from September 13 to September 19, is instead to drive business to restaurants, which have felt the consequences of the pandemic since day one.

