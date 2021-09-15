Shoreline restaurants can compost food waste for free with new program
To help protect the environment and support local businesses, the City of Shoreline is offering free compost service for restaurants in Shoreline. Through this limited-time promotion, eligible food service businesses in Shoreline may receive a year of free compost service with Recology. Participating businesses will also receive supplies and training valued at $450 to help them get started composting their food waste.www.shorelineareanews.com
