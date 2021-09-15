CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Shoreline restaurants can compost food waste for free with new program

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help protect the environment and support local businesses, the City of Shoreline is offering free compost service for restaurants in Shoreline. Through this limited-time promotion, eligible food service businesses in Shoreline may receive a year of free compost service with Recology. Participating businesses will also receive supplies and training valued at $450 to help them get started composting their food waste.

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kadn.com

Food and supply shortages could be permanent

Lafayette, La (KADN) - Labor shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets or restaurants. Tim Metcalf says "Every day is an adventure". COVID-19 impacts have led to severe increases in global food insecurity, affecting almost every restaurant in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Compost#Solid Waste#Food Drink#Recology
Salamanca Press

Salamanca schools transition to new, fresh food service program

SALAMANCA — Students who attend the Salamanca City Central School District this fall will be chowing down on school lunches unlike any they’ve had before. The district and Brigaid, a start-up food service corporation whose chefs provide hands-on training, have begun a new food service partnership to transition Salamanca to a self-operating food service program and improve the quality and ingredients of school meals.
SALAMANCA, NY
fox5dc.com

Arlington County collecting food scraps as part of new compost program

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Starting this week, one Northern Virginia county wants your leftover scraps of food. "We’re going to use it to basically make a soil amendment of some kind. So the compost will come back and people will use it for various organic projects around their houses or farms, whoever buys the product," Arlington County’s Erik Grabowski told FOX 5 when the idea was first floated back in early June.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
capitalpress.com

Editorial: Reducing food waste a worthy effort

One issue we can all agree on is that food shouldn’t be wasted. Too much time, effort and money goes into growing food for it to be casually tossed into the garbage. Farmers and ranchers have long been among the best of food recyclers. Vegetables, fruits — and even candy — are repurposed as livestock feed. Organic waste is composted or goes into anaerobic digesters to be turned into natural gas to generate electricity. Every part of a cow, pig or sheep is put to good use when it is slaughtered.
ENVIRONMENT
Eater

We’re Teaming Up With Food Bank for New York City to Support Restaurants

Next week, in honor of Hunger Action Month, Food Bank For New York City is holding its restaurant campaign Eat for Good in partnership with Eater. Food Bank and Eater last hosted this campaign in 2019; its premise was to get local restaurants and its patrons involved in the fight against hunger by donating a portion of the week’s profits to the organization’s mission. This year, the goal of the Eat for Good campaign, which runs from September 13 to September 19, is instead to drive business to restaurants, which have felt the consequences of the pandemic since day one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

8 Things a Plastic-Free Expert Always Brings With Her to Restaurants and Food Trucks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You may not think going out to eat at your favorite restaurant involves a lot of waste — unless you’re taking food to go. In that case, the establishment may send you home with all kinds of plastic, Styrofoam, and otherwise not-biodegradable containers. To make eating out a more sustainable affair, Marissa Jablonski, a plastic-free expert and the executive director at the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, keeps a to-go food kit in her car and bike bag.
ENVIRONMENT
houstonfoodfinder.com

New Sugar Land Restaurant Offers Unique Mix of Thai Food, Breakfast & Espresso Drinks

Named after a rapid transit terminal in Bangkok, Silom Station is a new eatery bringing unique fare and drinks to Sugar Land. Operated by the Thai Cottage group, it offers freshly crafted espresso drinks from Sit N Sip Coffee Brewer and food from Dunch Thai Eatery. Located at 222 Highway 6 in The Crossing at Telfair shopping center, this integrated coffee shop and restaurant is casual and modern. Comfortable chairs for lounging fill the center of the space, while tables better suited for enjoying a meal of Thai street fare — inspired by the Bangkok’s Silom District — line the outer edges of the room.
SUGAR LAND, TX
thenorthwindonline.com

Opinion—Land over landfill: composting helps reduce food waste

I was so excited for the dining hall to be open again, if only because it meant less take-out boxes and water bottles crowding the trash cans on every floor. However, I was disappointed to discover that this semester the take-out boxes had been replaced by paper plates, paper cups and plastic cutlery. Even if these items are recyclable (if they don’t have food on them, which is very unlikely), there isn’t even an option to recycle the leftover items in the dining hall.
ENVIRONMENT
bellairetx.gov

Managing Your Composting & Green Waste

Join the Environmental Sustainability Board with an online learning academy Wednesday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. This third webinar in a series of online educational sessions will highlight managing composting and green waste with an interactive presentation from Master Gardener Carlos Domenech. Hosted by Dr. Jared Funston. Please click here...
Tree Hugger

How to Prevent Food Waste in Your Garden

Food waste is a major issue in agriculture and in homes. If you grow your own food, the last thing you want is to let your hard work go to waste. Preventing food waste in your garden begins with the plants you choose—and goes right through to preservation of your harvests. Here are some of my tips for preventing food waste in your garden:
AGRICULTURE
worldairlinenews.com

Swiss trials a new concept to reduce food waste on board

Swiss International Air Lines is trialling the possibility of offering its customers unsold food items at reduced prices on its services from Geneva, in collaboration with its partner “Too Good To Go”. Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has long put a firm emphasis on environmental issues within its corporate culture,...
LIFESTYLE
thestute.com

Hoboken triples the size of city composting program, is it worth it?

Reuse, reduce, recycle. At some point or another we’ve all heard this motto, and its goal is to remind us that we can be doing something to help the environment. In the last few years, green initiatives and programs, like the former, have been created to help protect the environment. Recently, Hoboken decided to expand one of its green programs, the composting program.
HOBOKEN, NJ
clemson.edu

Preventing Food Waste with Veggie Fritters

Have you looked in your fridge lately? What food items do you discard most often? Do you have any vegetables or herbs that might be a little past their prime? In the United States, nearly half of all food produced is never eaten; about half of that comes from households, consists of fruits and vegetables, and adds up to about $150 a month wasted. Just because a fruit or vegetable isn’t perfect or might be riper than we prefer, that doesn’t mean it’s unsafe or inedible. Often, our first thought is to discard it into the garbage, but are there other options?
RECIPES
newbedfordguide.com

Compost bins offered at a discount to New Bedford and Dartmouth residents

Food waste makes up approximately 20% of the waste that residents generate in their homes. Composting fruit and vegetable scraps saves space in your trash bags and the landfill, while providing nutrient rich material for gardening. The Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District is pleased to offer two types...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy