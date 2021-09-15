CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Clinicopathological characteristics and prognosis of hepatitis B associated membranous nephropathy and idiopathic membranous nephropathy complicated with hepatitis B virus infection

By Ruiqiang Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main objective of this study is to analyze the clinical and pathological features and prognosis of patients with Hepatitis B associated membranous nephropathy (HBV-MN) and idiopathic membranous nephropathy (IMN) complicated with hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. This study will provide more basis for diagnosis and prognosis evaluation. A total of 50 patients with HBV-MN were included in this study. 56 IMN patients complicated with HBV infection diagnosed during the same period formed the control group. Parameters including blood routine, urine routine and plasma levels of albumin (ALB), serum creatinine (SCR), blood urea nitrogen (BUN), urea acid (UA), total cholesterol (T-CHO), triglycerides (TG), complement C3 and C4, glutamic pyruvic transaminase (ALT), glutamic pyruvic transaminase (AST), 24-h urinary protein quantification (24 h-TP), renal phospholipase A2 receptor (PLA2R) and HBV related markers during the hospitalization and outpatient follow-up study period were collected for all the patients. The proportion of male patients was high in both groups. The average age of the HBV-MN group was 37.2 ± 14.187 years old, it was younger compared with the IMN group (P = 0.003). Nephrotic syndrome was the major clinical manifestation among patients. There was no significant difference between the two groups in the levels of anemia, microscopic hematuria, renal dysfunction, liver dysfunction, liver cirrhosis. The level of serum C3 and C4 in the HBV-MN group was lower compared with the IMN group (P = 0.002, P = 0.014). In the HBV-MN group, serum HBV markers were negative in 6 (12%) patients, 4 patients (8%) were positive for PLA2R in serum, and 5 patients (10%) were positive for PLA2R in renal tissue. Stronger IgG1 and C1q and weaker IgG4 staining were found in HBV-MN group renal tissues (P = 0.003, P = 0.025, and P = 0.001, respectively). There were no statistical differences compared with serum and renal PLA2R between HBV-MN and IMN groups (P = 0.098, P = 0.109). During the 1-year follow-up, there was no significant difference in complete remission rate between the two groups (P = 0.7739). Renal biopsy is crucial to diagnose HBV-MN. IgG subtypes in the HBV-MN group were mainly IgG1 deposition, while those in IMN complicated with HBV infection group were mainly IgG4 deposition. When HBV-associated antigen and PLA2R are present in renal tissue, lower level of serum C3 and C4, high intensity of renal C1q and IgG1 is more supportive of HBV-MN. The positive of PLA2R in serum and renal tissue in differentiating HBV from IMN complicated with HBV infection remains to be discussed.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas associated with intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs) versus pseudo-IPMNs: relative frequency, clinicopathologic characteristics and differential diagnosis

The literature is highly conflicted on what percentage of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDACs) arise in association with intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs). Some studies have claimed that even small (Sendai-negative) IPMNs frequently lead to PDAC. Recently, more refined pathologic definitions for mucin-lined cysts were provided in consensus manuscripts, but so far there is no systematic analysis regarding the frequency and clinicopathologic characteristics of IPMN-mimickers, i.e., pseudo-IPMNs. In this study, as the first step in establishing frequency, we performed a systematic review of the pathologic findings in 501 consecutive ordinary PDACs, which disclosed that 10% of PDACs had associated cysts ≥1 cm. While 31 (6.2%) of these were IPMN or mucinous cystic neoplasm (MCN), 19 (3.8%) were other cyst types that mimicked IPMN (pseudo-IPMNs) per recent WHO/consensus criteria. As the second step of the study, we performed a comparative clinicopathologic analysis by also including our entire surgical pathology/consultation databases that was comprised of 60 IPMN-associated PDACs, 30 MCN-associated PDACs and 40 pseudo-IPMN-associated PDACs. We found that 84% of true IPMNs were pre-operatively recognized, whereas IPMN was considered in differential diagnosis of 33% of pseudo-IPMNs. Of the 40 pseudo-IPMNs, there were 15 secondary duct ectasias; 6 large-duct-type PDACs; 5 pseudocysts; 5 cystic tumor necrosis; 4 simple mucinous cysts; 3 groove pancreatitis-associated paraduodenal wall cysts; and 2 congenital cysts. Microscopically, pseudo-IPMNs had at least partial mucinous-lining mimicking IPMN but had smaller cystic (mean = 1.9 cm) and larger PDAC (mean = 3.8 cm) components compared to true IPMNs (cyst = 5.7 cm; PDAC = 2.0 cm). In summary, in this pathologically verified analysis that utilized refined criteria, 10% of PDACs were discovered to have cysts ≥1 cm, about two-thirds of which were IPMN/MCN but about one-third were pseudo-IPMNs. True IPMNs underlying the PDACs are often large and are already diagnosed pre-operatively as having an IPMN component, whereas only a third of the pseudo-IPMNs receive IPMN diagnosis by imaging and their cysts are smaller. At the histopathologic level, pseudo-IPMNs are highly prone to misdiagnosis as IPMN, which presumably accounts for much higher association of IPMNs with PDAC as reported in some studies. The subtle but salient characteristics of pseudo-IPMNs elucidated in this study should be combined with careful radiological/clinical correlation in order to exclude pseudo-IPMNs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Scientists simulate step in hepatitis B viral infection to help develop therapies targeted at capsid disassembly

With up to 2.4 million U.S. cases and over 250 million chronic cases globally, hepatitis B infection persists despite the availability of a vaccine. Vaccines work by immunizing the body against a virus to prevent infection; however, there is no cure for individuals who do become infected (for example, at birth). Hepatitis B infection can lead to liver damage and even cancer, posing a threat to public health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier accompanied with basement membrane disruption without tight junctions alteration

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 337 (2021) Cite this article. SARS-CoV-2 has been reported to show a capacity for invading the brains of humans and model animals. However, it remains unclear whether and how SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier (BBB). Herein, SARS-CoV-2 RNA was occasionally detected in the vascular wall and perivascular space, as well as in brain microvascular endothelial cells (BMECs) in the infected K18-hACE2 transgenic mice. Moreover, the permeability of the infected vessel was increased. Furthermore, disintegrity of BBB was discovered in the infected hamsters by administration of Evans blue. Interestingly, the expression of claudin5, ZO-1, occludin and the ultrastructure of tight junctions (TJs) showed unchanged, whereas, the basement membrane was disrupted in the infected animals. Using an in vitro BBB model that comprises primary BMECs with astrocytes, SARS-CoV-2 was found to infect and cross through the BMECs. Consistent with in vivo experiments, the expression of MMP9 was increased and collagen IV was decreased while the markers for TJs were not altered in the SARS-CoV-2-infected BMECs. Besides, inflammatory responses including vasculitis, glial activation, and upregulated inflammatory factors occurred after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, our results provide evidence supporting that SARS-CoV-2 can cross the BBB in a transcellular pathway accompanied with basement membrane disrupted without obvious alteration of TJs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interactions of anti-COVID-19 drug candidates with hepatic transporters may cause liver toxicity and affect pharmacokinetics

Transporters in the human liver play a major role in the clearance of endo- and xenobiotics. Apical (canalicular) transporters extrude compounds to the bile, while basolateral hepatocyte transporters promote the uptake of, or expel, various compounds from/into the venous blood stream. In the present work we have examined the in vitro interactions of some key repurposed drugs advocated to treat COVID-19 (lopinavir, ritonavir, ivermectin, remdesivir and favipiravir), with the key drug transporters of hepatocytes. These transporters included ABCB11/BSEP, ABCC2/MRP2, and SLC47A1/MATE1 in the canalicular membrane, as well as ABCC3/MRP3, ABCC4/MRP4, SLC22A1/OCT1, SLCO1B1/OATP1B1, SLCO1B3/OATP1B3, and SLC10A1/NTCP, residing in the basolateral membrane. Lopinavir and ritonavir in low micromolar concentrations inhibited BSEP and MATE1 exporters, as well as OATP1B1/1B3 uptake transporters. Ritonavir had a similar inhibitory pattern, also inhibiting OCT1. Remdesivir strongly inhibited MRP4, OATP1B1/1B3, MATE1 and OCT1. Favipiravir had no significant effect on any of these transporters. Since both general drug metabolism and drug-induced liver toxicity are strongly dependent on the functioning of these transporters, the various interactions reported here may have important clinical relevance in the drug treatment of this viral disease and the existing co-morbidities.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B Virus#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis E#Viral Hepatitis#Imn#Alb#Nephrotic#Igg1#Hbv Mn#Extrahepatic
Nature.com

Pseudomonas aeruginosa adapts to octenidine via a combination of efflux and membrane remodelling

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an opportunistic pathogen capable of stably adapting to the antiseptic octenidine by an unknown mechanism. Here we characterise this adaptation, both in the laboratory and a simulated clinical setting, and identify a novel antiseptic resistance mechanism. In both settings, 2 to 4-fold increase in octenidine tolerance was associated with stable mutations and a specific 12 base pair deletion in a putative Tet-repressor family gene (smvR), associated with a constitutive increase in expression of the Major Facilitator Superfamily (MFS) efflux pump SmvA. Adaptation to higher octenidine concentrations led to additional stable mutations, most frequently in phosphatidylserine synthase pssA and occasionally in phosphatidylglycerophosphate synthase pgsA genes, resulting in octenidine tolerance 16- to 256-fold higher than parental strains. Metabolic changes were consistent with mitigation of oxidative stress and altered plasma membrane composition and order. Mutations in SmvAR and phospholipid synthases enable higher level, synergistic tolerance of octenidine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between 9-month isoniazid prophylaxis of latent tuberculosis and severe hepatitis in patients treated with TNF inhibitors

To investigate associations between isoniazid for latent tuberculosis and risk of severe hepatitis, affecting patients with rheumatoid arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis whose treatment includes tumor necrosis factor inhibitors. Our self-controlled case series study analyzed Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Database from 2003 to 2015 to identify RA or AS patients, aged ≥ 20 years, receiving TNF inhibitors and a 9-month single isoniazid treatment. The outcome of interest was hospitalization due to severe hepatitis. We defined risk periods by isoniazid exposure (days): 1–28, 29–56, 57–84, 85–168, 169–252, and 253–280. To compare risk of severe hepatitis in exposed and non-exposed periods, we performed conditional Poisson regressions to generate incidence rate ratios (IRR) and 95% confidence intervals, with adjustment of patients’ baseline covariates including age, sex, HBV, HCV and related medication. Of 54,267 RA patients and 137,889 AS patients identified between 2000 and 2015, 11,221 (20.7%) RA and 4,208 (3.1%) AS patients underwent TNFi therapy, with 722 (5%) receiving isoniazid for latent tuberculosis. We identified 31 incident cases (4.3%) of hospitalization due to severe hepatitis. Of these hospitalization events, 5 occurred in the exposed periods, 25 occurred in the INH unexposed periods, and 1 occurred in the pre-exposure period. Compared with non-exposure, the risk of severe hepatitis was higher in exposed periods (incidence rate ratio [IRR]: 5.1, 95% CI: 1.57–16.55), especially 57–84 days (IRR: 17.29, 95% CI: 3.11–96.25) and 85–168 days (IRR:10.55, 95% CI: 1.90–58.51). The INH related fatal hepatotoxicity was not identified in our study. Our findings suggest an association between risk of severe hepatitis and exposure to isoniazid in patients with RA or AS under TNFi therapy, particularly within the exposed period 57–168 days. A close monitoring of liver function is mandatory to minimize the risk, especially within the first 6 months after initiation of 9 months isoniazid.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The prognosis and clinicopathological features of different distant metastases patterns in renal cell carcinoma: analysis based on the SEER database

Existing data on the prognosis and clinicopathological features of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) are limited. This study aims to investigate the prognostic value and clinicopathological features of different metastatic sites in patients with mRCC. A dataset from the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database consisting of 18 registries (1973–2015) was selected for a retrospective mRCC cohort study. Information was included on the metastatic sites in lung, bone, liver, and brain. Kaplan–Meier analysis was applied to compare the survival distribution. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression models were used to analyze survival outcomes. From the SEER database, a total of 10,410 patients with primary mRCC from 2010 to 2015 were enrolled in this cohort study. Analysis indicated that 54.9%, 37.7%, 19.5%, and 10.4% of patients were found to have lung, bone, liver, and brain metastasis, respectively. There was a significantly higher risk for sarcomatoid RCC patients to develop liver metastasis as compared to patients with clear cell RCC. The median survival for patients with lung, bone, liver, or brain metastasis was 7 months, 7 months, 4 months, and 5 months, respectively. Various clinicopathological features and prognostic values are associated with different metastatic sites. Understanding these differences may enable targeted pre-treatment assessment of primary mRCC and personalized curative intervention for patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hepatic transcriptome analysis reveals altered lipid metabolism and consequent health indices in chicken supplemented with dietary Bifidobacterium bifidum and mannan-oligosaccharides

This study investigated the role of dietary prebiotic mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), and probiotic Bifidobacterium bifidum (BFD) in lipid metabolism, deposition, and consequent health indices in broiler chicken. The supplementation of 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed resulted in downregulation of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase, fatty acid synthase, sterolregulatory element binding protein-1, and apolipoprotein B100; and up-regulation of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor-α AMP-activated protein kinase α-1, and stearoyl CoA (∆9) desaturase-1 hepatic expression in broiler chicken. The birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed depicted lower body fat percentage, palmitic acid, stearic acid, and saturated fatty acid contents, whereas, higher palmitoleic acid, oleic acid, and MUFA contents were observed. The ∆9-desaturase indices of chicken meat have shown higher values; and elongase index (only thigh) and thioesterase index have shown lower values in birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed. The meat health indices such as Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA)/Saturated fatty acids (SFA) ratio, Mono-saturated fatty acids (MUFA)/SFA ratio, unsaturated fatty acids (UFA)/SFA ratio, hypocholesterolemic/hypercholesterolemic fatty acid ratio, saturation index, atherogenic index, thrombogenic index, and hypercholesterolemic fatty acid content were positively improved in birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed. Similarly, the birds supplemented with 0.2% MOS along with either 106 or 107 CFU BFD/g feed have shown lower serum triglyceride and total cholesterol levels along with higher high density levels and improved serum health indices cardiac risk ratio, atherogenic coefficient, and, atherogenic index of plasma.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Membrane anchoring facilitates colocalization of enzymes in plant cytochrome P450 redox systems

Plant metabolism depends on cascade reactions mediated by dynamic enzyme assemblies known as metabolons. In this context, the cytochrome P450 (P450) superfamily catalyze key reactions underpinning the unique diversity of bioactive compounds. In contrast to their soluble bacterial counterparts, eukaryotic P450s are anchored to the endoplasmic reticulum membrane and serve as metabolon nucleation sites. Hence, membrane anchoring appears to play a pivotal role in the evolution of complex biosynthetic pathways. Here, a model membrane assay enabled characterization of membrane anchor dynamics by single molecule microscopy. As a model system, we reconstituted the membrane anchor of cytochrome P450 oxidoreductase (POR), the ubiquitous electron donor to all microsomal P450s. The transmembrane segment in the membrane anchor of POR is relatively conserved, corroborating its functional importance. We observe dynamic colocalization of the POR anchors in our assay suggesting that membrane anchoring might promote intermolecular interactions and in this way impact assembly of metabolic multienzyme complexes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Chronic mineral oil administration increases hepatic inflammation in wild type mice compared to lipocalin 2 null mice

Lipocalin 2 (LCN2), an acute-phase protein produced during acute liver injury, plays an important role in the innate immune response against bacterial infection via iron scavenging. LCN2 further influences neutrophil development and physiology leading to increased inflammatory responses. We investigated the roles of LCN2 in chronic inflammation and fibrosis, using repeated carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) in mineral-oil injection. Surprisingly, mice treated with the mineral oil vehicle alone showed liver inflammation, evidenced by neutrophil and monocyte-macrophage infiltration. Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) of isolated liver leukocytes showed significantly high CD45+ leukocyte concentrations in CCl4 mice, but no difference of Ly6G+ neutrophils between mineral oil and CCl4 application. Liver CD11b+ F4/80+ cells counted higher in CCl4 mice, but the proportions of Gr1high, an indicator of inflammation, were significantly higher in mineral oil groups. Liver myeloperoxidase (MPO), expressed in neutrophils and monocytes, showed higher levels in wild type mice compared to Lcn2−/− in both mineral-oil and CCl4 treated groups. Hepatic and serum LCN2 levels were remarkably higher in the mineral oil-injected wild type group compared to the CCl4. Wild type animals receiving mineral oil showed significantly higher inflammatory cytokine- and chemokine mRNA levels compared to Lcn2−/− mice, with no differences in the CCl4 treated groups. RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) confirmed significant downregulation of gene sets involved in myeloid cell activation and immune responses in Lcn2 null mice receiving chronic mineral oil versus wild−type. We observed significant upregulation of gene sets and proteins involved in cell cycle DNA replication, with downregulation of collagen-containing extracellular matrix genes in Lcn2–/– mice receiving CCl4, compared to the wild type. Consequently, the wild type mice developed slightly more liver fibrosis compared to Lcn2−/− mice, evidenced by higher levels of collagen type I in the CCl4 groups and no liver fibrosis in mineral oil-treated mice. Our findings indicate that serum and hepatic LCN2 levels correlate with hepatic inflammation rather than fibrosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An unusual phenotype occurs in 15% of mismatch repair-deficient tumors and is associated with non-colorectal cancers and genetic syndromes

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and/or MSI-PCR (microsatellite instability-polymerase chain reaction) tests are performed routinely to detect mismatch repair deficiency (MMR-D). Classical MMR-D tumors present a loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 with MSI-High. Other profiles of MMR-D tumors have been described but have been rarely studied. In this study, we established a classification of unusual MMR-D tumors and determined their frequency and clinical impact. All MMR-D tumors identified between 2007 and 2017 were selected. Any profile besides the classical MMR-D phenotype was defined as unusual. For patients with unusual MMR-D tumors, IHC, and PCR data were reviewed, the tumor mutation burden (TMB) was evaluated and clinical and genetic features were collected. Of the 4948 cases of MMR testing, 3800 had both the available IHC and MSI-PCR results and 585 of these had MMR-D. After reviewing the IHC and PCR, 21% of the cases initially identified as unusual MMR-D were reclassified, which resulted in a final identification of 89 unusual MMR-D tumors (15%). Unusual MMR-D tumors were more often associated with non-CRC than classical MMR-D tumors. Unusual MMR-D tumors were classified into four sub-groups: i) isolated loss of PMS2 or MSH6, ii) classical loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 without MSI, iii) four MMR proteins retained with MSI and, iv) complex loss of MMR proteins, with clinical characteristics for each sub-group. TMB-high or -intermediate was shown in 96% of the cancers studied (24/25), which confirmed MMR deficiency. Genetic syndromes were identified in 44.9% (40/89) and 21.4% (106/496) of patients with unusual and classical MMR-D tumors, respectively (P < 0.001). Five patients treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) had a prolonged clinical benefit. Our classification of unusual MMR-D phenotype helps to identify MMR deficiency. Unusual MMR-D phenotype occurs in 15% of MMR-D tumors. A high frequency of genetic syndromes was noted in these patients who could benefit from ICI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Combined assessment of the GAP index and body mass index at antifibrotic therapy initiation for prognosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Antifibrotic therapy (AFT) slows disease progression in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Gender-Age-Physiology (GAP) index, was developed based on data at IPF diagnosis before the introduction of AFT and has not been evaluated in the AFT context. Further, recent advances have revealed the importance of body-composition factors in prognosis of IPF treated with AFT. This multi-centre, retrospective study aimed to evaluate the GAP index and body mass index (BMI) at the time of AFT initiation for predicting prognosis in patients with IPF. This study included two patient cohorts of IPF receiving AFT, Hamamatsu cohort (n = 110) and Seirei cohort (n = 119). The distribution of GAP stages I, II, and III was 38.2%, 43.6%, and 18.2%, respectively, in Hamamatsu cohort; in Seirei cohort, it was 41.2%, 50.4%, and 8.4%, respectively. In both cohorts, the GAP index distinctly classified prognosis into three groups (log-rank test). Interestingly, a lower BMI showed prognostic value independent of the GAP index in multivariate analyses. Subsequently, combining the GAP index with BMI at AFT initiation successfully divided the patients with IPF into four distinct prognoses. Assessment of the GAP index and BMI measurement at AFT initiation are important for predicting prognosis in patients with IPF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
CANCER
AFP

Living with Alzheimer's: China's health time bomb

The first time Chen Shaohua went missing and was picked up by police, the 68-year-old's family put it down to confusion. When he disappeared a second time, they realised he was deeply unwell -- but it was already too late. "We missed the early signs," daughter Chen Yuanyuan explained, adding: "For several years our mother complained he was lying... but we couldn't judge because we haven't lived with them for years." Doctors diagnosed Chen with Alzheimer's Disease, the most common form of dementia, where people suffer impaired cognitive function including memory loss, eventually needing full-time care.
WORLD
Nature.com

Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Poor clinical guideline adherence and inappropriate testing for incident lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. The American Urological Association makes recommendations for evaluation and testing for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (LUTS/BPH) to help primary care providers and specialists identify LUTS/BPH and harmful related conditions including urinary retention and prostate or bladder cancer. Our understanding of provider adherence to these Guidelines is limited to single-site or nonrepresentative settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between sugar and starch intakes and type 2 diabetes risk in middle-aged adults in a prospective cohort study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. We aimed to investigate the association between sugar or starch intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) in middle-aged Japanese adults. Subjects/methods. Participants comprised 27,797 men and 36,880 women aged 45–75 years with no history of diabetes and critical illness...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy