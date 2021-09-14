New Berkley Midwest Finesse Profiles: Gimmick or Nah?

Each year at ICast, new baits hit the market that create hype about what might be the next big thing in the fishing world. But the question remains, are they gimmicks just to get anglers to buy more gear? Or an essential add to your tackle arsenal? This spring, I was fortunate enough to get my hands on some new Berkley soft plastics that debuted in July at the fishing industry’s annual trade show. I was excited to put these new profiles to the test to see for myself if they did indeed stand up to the hype.