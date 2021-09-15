8 Things To Do This Weekend In Cleveland: Sept. 17-19

Talk like a pirate, run for a cause and have a good laugh this weekend in Cleveland. 41st Annual St. Malachi Church Run and Walk at St. Malachi Church. For 156 years St. Malachi Church has been serving Clevelanders in need. Usually held in March, their biggest fundraiser happens this weekend, the St. Malachi Church Run and Walk, with in-person and virtual options. Participants are welcome to line up at McCarthy’s for breakfast. After 8 a.m. Mass and opening ceremonies with Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton, the races begin. Enjoy bagpipes, Irish dancers and a free Great Lakes beer at McCarthy’s for runners at the “After Hooley.” $40-$100, Sept. 18, 9:15 a.m. Two-Mile & 10 a.m. Five-Mile Run and Walk, 2459 Washington Ave., Cleveland, stmalachichurchrun.org.