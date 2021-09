Alachua County Public Works is reminding drivers about school bus safety and that as of January 1, 2021, the penalties for failure to stop for a school bus have doubled. The penalty for failure to stop for a school bus went from a minimum of $100 to $200, and if a second offense is committed in five years, the person’s license will be suspended for up to one year. The penalty for passing a school bus on the side that children enter and exit when the school bus displays a stop signal went from a minimum of $200 to $400, and if a second offense is committed in five years, the person’s license can be suspended up to two years.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO