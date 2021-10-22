CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

State Rep. Caroline Simmons claims victory in Stamford mayoral Democratic primary

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Stamford Mayor David Martin will not serve a third term after state Rep. Caroline Simmons claimed victory as the Democratic candidate for mayor.

More than 1,700 votes separated him and state Rep. Simmons.

Simmons says she's so honored and excited.

MORE: Stamford Mayor David Martin concedes to Caroline Simmons in Democratic mayoral primary

Simmons has been serving as state representative in the 144th District in Stamford since 2014.

Simmons will take on former MLB manager and Stamford native Bobby Valentine.

The general election will be Nov. 2.

