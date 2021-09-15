Michigan Customer Loved MassageLuXe Experience So Much She Bought a Franchise

Growing Day Spa Franchise Spotlights Single Mom who’s Growing a Nest Egg with MassageLuXe While Maintaining a Separate Fulltime Career. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // TROY, MICHIGAN - As someone balancing a busy career and motherhood, Colleen Kuehnel knows self-care is important. She had just given birth to her second child about seven years ago when she got a flyer in the mail for a special massage promotion at a nearby MassageLuXe location. She knew it was time to refocus on wellness. After visiting, she was hooked and became a member. At a point in life when she was searching for great investments, MassageLuXe was top-of-mind for years.