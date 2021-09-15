CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate GOP divided over special session

TheInterMountain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — An effort to show a united front among Republican members of the West Virginia Senate ended up showing more fractures among the caucus over the need for a special session to block potential COVID-19 mandates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, held a press conference in front of the...

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian sets back Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. MacDonough's decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheInterMountain.com

Gupta gets first U.S. Senate drug czar hearing

CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta made his first appearance before U.S. Senators on Tuesday as they consider his nomination to be the new national drug czar. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee met Tuesday morning to consider several nominations by President Joe Biden for federal...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Tarr
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Craig Blair
Person
Patrick Morrisey
tribuneledgernews.com

Senators wrestle over Republican congressional redistricting plan dividing Omaha

The Legislature's Redistricting Committee on Wednesday fielded a proposal from its Republican members that would move a northern chunk of Douglas County out of its Omaha moorings and into eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District. That dramatic move could alter the political landscape of Nebraska's only swing congressional district, which handed...
OMAHA, NE
Black Enterprise

Rep. James Clyburn Says He Pushed Biden About Nominating A Black Woman For The Supreme Court Before Giving Endorsement

U.S. Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he pressed President Joe Biden about nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court before he gave his endorsement. Clyburn confirmed reports that he pressed Biden in advance of the Democratic Primary debate last February on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power. At the end of the debate, Biden expressed his desire to name the High Court’s first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Senate Republicans#Gop#The Senate Chamber#House#The House Of Delegates#Justice
nny360.com

Top Senate Democrats strike deal with Manchin on voting rights

Senior Senate Democrats have reached agreement with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on a broad overhaul of U.S. voting rights law, a development that should unify all Democrats in the chamber behind a single plan for the first time. The measure would create an automatic voter registration system through each state’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gov. Wolf pulls election nominee, slams Senate GOP over handling

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday withdrew his nominee to be Pennsylvania’s top elections official, accusing state Senate Republicans of turning the confirmation process into a partisan charade. Wolf said Republican leaders were seeking a “record number” of hearings to confirm his acting secretary of state, Veronica Degraffenreid,...
POLITICS
The Independent

GOP Senate hopeful JD Vance calls for ‘mass civil disobedience’ over Biden vaccines mandate

A Republican running for Senate in Ohio has called for “mass civil disobedience” in response to new vaccine mandates on large businesses.JD Vance, bestselling author of the Hillbilly Elegy, claimed the only way to stop President Joe Biden’s “naked authoritarianism” was non-compliance with his order that every federal and private employer with more than 100 employees to take the vaccine or submit to weekly testing.“Do not comply with the mandates. Do not pay the government fines,” he said. “Don’t allow yourself to be bullied & controlled. Only mass civil disobedience will save us from Joe Biden’s naked authoritarianism.”Mr Vance, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
Axios

Dems' immigration plan hits major roadblock

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Sunday that Democrats cannot include pathways to citizenship in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, per a copy of the ruling obtained by Axios. Why it matters: It's a blow to Democrats who hoped to provide pathways for millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Using...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Scoop: Manchin’s next move

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is privately saying he thinks Congress should take a “strategic pause” until 2022 before voting on President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social-spending package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Manchin’s new timeline — if he insists on it — would disrupt the plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. “We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […] The post Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy