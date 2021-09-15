CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patient characteristics, treatment patterns, and outcomes of Rickettsial diseases among a commercially insured population in the United States, 2005–2017

By Alison M. Binder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRickettsial diseases (RDs) are transmitted to humans by ectoparasites, including ticks and fleas. Symptoms range from mild febrile illness, to severe disease or death. Doxycycline is the treatment of choice for patients of all ages; early treatment based on clinical diagnosis is critical to prevent severe outcomes. We conducted a descriptive analysis using insurance claims data captured by IBM MarketScan® research databases to describe demographics, treatment patterns, and outcomes of patients diagnosed with RDs in the United States during 2005–2017. Overall, 14,830 patients had a RD diagnosis during 2005–2017; 7,517 (50.7%) spotted fever rickettsiosis (SFR), 4,571 ( 30.8%) ehrlichiosis, 1,362 (9.2%) typhus group rickettsiosis (TGR), and 1,193 (8.0%) other rickettsial diseases. Among all patients diagnosed, 53.1% received doxycycline. Prescription rates varied by diagnosis and age; 24.1% of TGR and 61.1% of SFR patients received doxycycline; 23.9% of persons < 8 years received doxycycline, compared with 47.7% for 8–17 years, and 55.4% for ≥ 18 years. RDs are frequently diagnosed in the outpatient population; however, providers prescribed the recommended treatment to about half of patients. Continued education of treatment recommendations is critical to prevent severe outcomes.

Nature.com

Early outcome detection for COVID-19 patients

With the outbreak of COVID-19 exerting a strong pressure on hospitals and health facilities, clinical decision support systems based on predictive models can help to effectively improve the management of the pandemic. We present a method for predicting mortality for COVID-19 patients. Starting from a large number of clinical variables, we select six of them with largest predictive power, using a feature selection method based on genetic algorithms and starting from a set of COVID-19 patients from the first wave. The algorithm is designed to reduce the impact of missing values in the set of variables measured, and consider only variables that show good accuracy on validation data. The final predictive model provides accuracy larger than 85% on test data, including a new patient cohort from the second COVID-19 wave, and on patients with imputed missing values. The selected clinical variables are confirmed to be relevant by recent literature on COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
