5 Quick and Easy Rice Recipes For The Whole Family

If you haven't yet tried kugel, then let us introduce you to one of the tastiest and most unique dishes that you will ever have the pleasure of enjoying. Kugel is a noodle dish that originated in Germany. It's composed of noodles, and it usually includes some sort of fruit and a dash of cinnamon. Recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with a fun spin on the kugel, adding some applesauce and cinnamon. It might sound like somewhat of a weird combination, but trust us when we tell you that it's incredible. As they say ... don't knock it 'til you try it! Not only is this dish incredibly tasty, but it's also super filling, which is always a win.

