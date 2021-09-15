PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Greater Buffalo Area

An international business major from New York state used the loss of his job during the pandemic as a way to begin a new career in the drywall repair industry. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Amherst, NY - With a Bachelor's degree in international business, Anthony Esposito used his experience to travel and work in the fluid sealing industry. However, when his job was eliminated due to the pandemic, Esposito shifted his career path by becoming a PatchMaster franchise owner.