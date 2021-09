After living life indoors for an unusually long time, many people love the idea of living life in the fast lane or any lane. For many, off-roading sounds like a good way of making the most of the world out there for which we have the perfect, hunk-of-a-companion? The all-new EXP-8 by Australian company Bruder may look like a beast outside, but inside you will find all the comforting luxuries of a top-notch trailer. The EXP-8 is fit for all rugged terrains during all four seasons. Set to be launched in October 2021, the official website describes the latest offering as the “largest and most spectacular design yet,” it “offers a vast interior, spectacular self-sufficient power capability, and true go-anywhere long-range capability.”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO