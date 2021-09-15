CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeborn County, MN

Letter: Exciting movement happening with Blazing Star Trail

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something to be excited about this coming Monday, Sept. 20. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion by the DNR and hosted by the Freeborn County Trails Association regarding plans to expand the Blazing Star Trail. Topics being discussed include construction of a bridge across Albert Lea Lake to the existing trail in Hayward, when the gravel portion of the trail will be paved, trail maintenance and watershed mitigation.

www.albertleatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Freeborn County, MN
Lifestyle
County
Freeborn County, MN
City
Hayward, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Freeborn County, MN
Government
The Hill

Biden administration easing restrictions for vaccinated foreign visitors

The Biden administration on Monday said it plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated international visitors beginning in early November. All foreign visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and must show proof of vaccination before boarding a U.S.-bound airline, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added that visitors traveling by plane must also provide a negative test taken no more than 72 hours prior to flying.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Bennett
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy