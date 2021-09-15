Letter: Exciting movement happening with Blazing Star Trail

There is something to be excited about this coming Monday, Sept. 20. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion by the DNR and hosted by the Freeborn County Trails Association regarding plans to expand the Blazing Star Trail. Topics being discussed include construction of a bridge across Albert Lea Lake to the existing trail in Hayward, when the gravel portion of the trail will be paved, trail maintenance and watershed mitigation.