Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis board Luther movie

If all goes as planned, in the next three months there is a new Venom movie and a new Spider-Man movie coming to theaters. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens next month; Spider-Man: No Way Home follows in December. In Marvel Comics, these characters are inextricably linked. Onscreen, they’ve yet to meet, or even acknowledge each other’s existence. Fans are understandably curious whether the timing of these movies is coincidental, or whether it could perhaps foreshadow that the two franchises — both produced by Sony — may merge at some point in the future.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO