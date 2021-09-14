CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis board Luther movie

impact601.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Luther' movie has added Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis and revealed Neil Cross will pen the script.

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Stunning Fashion Choices Are 'Never Just For Me' (Exclusive)

Cynthia Erivo is breathtaking at the 2021 Emmys. The actress stepped out onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. Erivo stunned in a white mermaid Louis Vuitton gown, featuring a sporty racerback, cinched waist and a head-turning multicolored feathered train. The 34-year-old star rocked the beautiful dress with a diamond choker necklace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Emmy red carpet highlights: Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Erivo turn heads

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. “E News” style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi joins TODAY with a look at Sunday night’s fashion highlights from the Emmy red carpet. She says Taraji P. Henson, Cynthia Erivo, and Michaela Coel had some of the most outstanding looks.Sept. 20, 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

Luther Set To Return With Movie On Netflix

Idris Elba will be returning to one of his most iconic roles, this time in a slightly different medium as the hit BBC drama Luther finally gets a full-length film set within the series. Streaming platform and future home of the series Netflix announced earlier today that the Luther film...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cross
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Andy Serkis
TODAY.com

Cynthia Erivo talks Oscar nod, Broadway success and inspirational mom

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, singer and actor Cynthia Erivo talks to Willie Geist about her Tony-winning role in “The Color Purple” on Broadway that caught the attention of Hollywood. After earning more parts on screen, Erivo has also been working on a solo album (“Ch. 1 Vs. 1”) and a children’s book (“Remember to Dream, Ebere”). Both of those works come from her heart, and are another opportunity to thank her mother for her love and support.Sept. 19, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

Cynthia Erivo’s Soothing Contemporary Soul Music

The acclaimed English actor Cynthia Erivo has brought her stunning voice to many roles, onstage and onscreen; now she tests its full range with her début album, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1” (out Sept. 17). The project is full of soothing contemporary soul music, showing off the warmth and the depth of her tone, particularly on “Day Off” and “A Window.” On Sept. 28, Erivo expands her storytelling repertoire with the publication of her new children’s book, “Remember to Dream, Ebere.”
MUSIC
moviehole.net

Casting : Key, Hawke, Atwell, Hawke, Bertrand, Serkis, Erivo, Dern

Funnyman Keegan-Michael Key has been cast in an undisclosed role in Paul King’s “Wonka”, a musical reimagining of Roald Dahl’s children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Timothee Chalamet plays the character previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, respectively, in a film said to be set in the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Idris Elba's Luther Is Becoming a Netflix Movie

Idris Elba is reprising his iconic role as DCI John Luther for a new Netflix film that will also star Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo. Netflix announced the news on Tuesday, revealing the first batch of cast members reporting for duty on the Luther feature film penned by series creator Neil Cross. Elba will appear alongside franchise newcomers Serkis, star of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies, and Erivo, who is coming off of starring as Aretha Franklin in S3 of Nat Geo's Genius.
MOVIES
96.7 KISS FM

Spider-Man and Venom Will Meet, Says Andy Serkis

If all goes as planned, in the next three months there is a new Venom movie and a new Spider-Man movie coming to theaters. Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens next month; Spider-Man: No Way Home follows in December. In Marvel Comics, these characters are inextricably linked. Onscreen, they’ve yet to meet, or even acknowledge each other’s existence. Fans are understandably curious whether the timing of these movies is coincidental, or whether it could perhaps foreshadow that the two franchises — both produced by Sony — may merge at some point in the future.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Andy Serkis Teases Spider-Man Reunion With Venom Will Happen Someday

The highly anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to hit theaters in the coming weeks, promising fans that it picks up right where the 2018 Venom left off. Director Andy Serkis recently spoke to Comic Book to finally provide an answer to the often asked question of whether or not Venom and Spider-Man will reunite. He responds, “Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips. They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course, it’s gonna happen.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Venom 2's Andy Serkis explains short runtime for Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's 90-minute runtime has been addressed by director Andy Serkis. Having sharpened his skills behind the camera on both Breathe and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Serkis took over from the original Venom's Ruben Fleischer with the intention of constructing more of a "thrill ride" for audiences.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

A Moment of Appreciation for Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Coel’s Friendship

Just like any awards show these days, the 2021 Emmys has been filled with peaks (claw manicures and secret charms) and valleys (A Black Lady Sketch Show getting absolutely robbed), but the night hit a high when Michaela Coel won her first Emmy for writing her semi-autobiographical show, I May Destroy You. The moment was made even better when Coel received what looked to be a pep talk from her table-mate, Cynthia Erivo, before she took the stage to accept her award. Now, Twitter is demanding more details.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cynthia Erivo Celebrates 'New Beginning' With Debut Album 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'

“I don’t know where I get my energy,” Erivo says with a laugh. “But it’s probably because I just love my work and the things I do.”. That creative emotion resonates throughout Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (pronounced Chapter One Verse One). Released through Verve/Universal Music Group, the engaging project weaves together multiple genres from alt R&B and soul to pop and gospel as Erivo explores love, loss, triumph and personal growth, among other themes. The Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning actress-singer co-wrote all the album’s 12 tracks, collaborating with writer-producers such as Jamie Hartman (Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Hudson), Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Demi Lovato), Harold Lilly (Beyoncé, Brandy) and Jack Splash (Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar). Will Wells (Imagine Dragons, Quincy Jones) executive produced.
MUSIC
SuperHeroHype

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel. Andy Serkis may be replacing Ruben Fleischer as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the sequel features one behind-the-scenes holdover from the original film: Maryann Brandon, who co-edited Venom in 2018 and recently cut together the latest chapter in Sony’s symbiote saga. Having worked with both Serkis and Fleischer, Brandon was granted a keen insight into each director’s creative process. And while speaking with SYFY Wire, she explained what Serkis brought to the table in the sequel.
MOVIES
E! News

Major R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Cynthia Erivo Pre-Gamed for the 2021 Emmy Awards By Running a Half Marathon

Watch: Cynthia Erivo Pre-Gamed the 2021 Emmys With Half Marathon. Cynthia Erivo is exhibiting some seriously amazing grace on the 2021 Emmys red carpet. All eyes were on the British actress as she kicked off TV's biggest night in an eye-catching gown by Louis Vuitton that is sure to land on Best Dressed lists for years to come. The strapless, figure-hugging white gown cascaded into a train of feathers in vibrant shades of blue.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is A 'Love Story' Between Man And Alien Goo Monster, Says Director Andy Serkis

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is set to hit theaters in a matter of weeks. It will serve as a sequel to 2018's "Venom," the critically-maligned but massively successful (from a commercial standpoint) Marvel Comics adaptation. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock alongside his symbiote counterpart — and director Andy Serkis ("Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle") is calling their new shared adventure a "love story."
MOVIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Cynthia Erivo discusses the journey, emotion, & message behind her debut album ‘Ch. 1 Vs. 1’

Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo says her debut album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 is her “way to mark the beginning of [her] journey” as a singer. “It’s the first time I’ve been able to give something of this nature to people,” Erivo tells KRMP. “And I wanted it to not just speak for the beginning, but a continuation of something. You begin at a chapter, but it doesn’t end there.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy