CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Young People Worried About Climate Change Researchers Find

By Jeffrey Olmsted
healththoroughfare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study conducted by researchers from U.K, U.S, and Helsinki Universities determined that young people are anxious and deeply worried about climate change and are experiencing a sense of betrayal from current governments. Researchers from the University of Bath, University of Helsinki, NYU, UEA, Stanford University, NHS Foundation Trust, and more worked together to study the impact of climate change and the little action taken by governments to reverse climate change.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

New research reveals animals are changing their body shapes to cope with climate change

Global warming is a big challenge for warm-blooded animals, which must maintain a constant internal body temperature. As anyone who’s experienced heatstroke can tell you, our bodies become severely stressed when we overheat. Animals are dealing with global warming in various ways. Some move to cooler areas, such as closer to the poles or to higher ground. Some change the timing of key life events such as breeding and migration, so they take place at cooler times. And others evolve to change their body size to cool down more quickly. Our new research examined another way animal species cope with climate...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Stanford University#Research Methods#Nyu#Uea#Nhs Foundation Trust#Avaaz#Governments#Un
nau.edu

ITEP researchers release report examining effects of climate change on Indigenous peoples, lands and culture

Researchers from the Institute of Tribal Environmental Professionals this week launched the State of Tribes and Climate Change (STACC) report, which examines the disproportionate effect climate change has on Indigenous lands and people and the added strain tribes experience as they respond to damaging climate events, which are increasing in frequency and severity.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Shropshire Star

Cop26: Arts projects to connect young people with climate change announced

A play jointly being written by young people in South Wales and Brazil is among the projects which will be supported with Government funding. A play co-written across continents by young people in South Wales and the Amazon rainforest in Brazil is among several climate engagement projects supported by UK Government funding which have been announced ahead of Cop26.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
NBC Connecticut

Nearly Half of Young People Worldwide Say Climate Change Anxiety Is Affecting Their Daily Life

LONDON — A global study has found young people are suffering "profound psychological distress" due to climate change and government inaction on the crisis. Some 45% of the 10,000 young people surveyed across 10 countries for the study, published Tuesday, said anxiety and distress over the climate crisis was affecting their daily life and ability to function.
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Younger generations are the most fatalistic about climate change

The idea that younger generations care the most about the climate while older people downplay the issue and refuse to take action is a widespread myth, according to new research. To better understand differences between generations, including how they perceive one another and the biggest challenges of the day, my...
ENVIRONMENT
Insurance Journal

What Smart People Get Wrong About Climate Change Extremes: Opinion

If anyone should be attuned to the real-world impacts of global warming, it’s the policy makers and business heads that have to deal with the fallout. But even the most well-intentioned can fail to grasp just how bad things could get if climate goals aren’t met. At least that’s the...
ENVIRONMENT
ocj.com

The biggest whoppers about climate change

You’ve probably seen panic-inducing headlines about climate change. I think the wildest one I have read is: “Code Red for Humanity.” The article it accompanied reported that we can’t turn the clock back to reverse the environmental damage that humankind has caused. We are doomed if we don’t take immediate and drastic action to implement the “green movement.”
ENVIRONMENT
uci.edu

UCI researchers to help find clues about past climate conditions in Antarctica’s oldest ice

To help find answers to questions about Earth’s climate as far back as 1.5 million years in the past, researchers in UCI’s Department of Earth System Science have joined a new national effort to hunt for clues in Antarctica’s frozen expanse. Through the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, or COLDEX, project, which recently was awarded $25 million in National Science Foundation funding, the UCI scientists will work with collaborators from 13 other U.S. research institutions, including Oregon State University, which is leading the initiative. “UCI will contribute to the chemical analysis of trace gases and ions in the ice cores collected by COLDEX,” said Eric Saltzman, UCI professor of Earth system science and chemistry. “These chemicals tell the story of how the composition of the atmosphere and climate have changed on very long timescales.” The Earth science community currently has access to an Antarctic ice record dating back about 800,000 years, but COLDEX researchers think there is a lot more knowledge to be gained by nearly doubling that timeline. “Very old ice cores will tell us about links between greenhouse gases and climate under conditions we haven’t been able to study yet,” said Saltzman. As a major, public, minority serving institution, UCI is offering some extra qualities to the COLDEX project, according to Saltzman. “As a large MSI with a very strong program in Earth system science, UCI will serve as a pipeline for entraining first-generation and underrepresented students into COLDEX activities, with the goal of making climate scientists as diverse as the nation as a whole,” Saltzman said.
EARTH SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Why the space race should inspire climate-minded young people

Climate change weighs heavily on the minds of young people. Four in 10 say they fear having children because of climate change, and in a recent study, two-thirds of participants indicated that climate change made them feel "afraid, sad, and anxious.” Descriptors such as angry, powerless, helpless, and guilty also appeared. Over half of the young people surveyed believe that governments have failed to respond adequately to climate change.
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Climate change will force people to move. We need to find out where they’ll go

As the risk of severe climate change rises, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions ramp up, serious thought must also be given to the movement of people that climate change stands to provoke. This migration looks to be disruptive, but it may also significantly affect the long-term economic consequences of climate change — and not necessarily for the worse.
ENVIRONMENT
The New Yorker

Can We Find a New Way to Tell the Story of Climate Change?

Early one morning in January, 2017, a group of environmental activists in their twenties piled into a rental van and drove from Midtown Manhattan to Albany. For weeks, they’d been planning a sit-in at the state capitol, to demand the passage of significant climate legislation. Inside, everything goes smoothly: the protesters walk past an unsuspecting security guard and, as practiced, link hands and sit down. Daniel Sherrell, one of the action’s organizers, describes the uncanny feeling of making himself heard that day, in his new memoir, “Warmth: Coming of Age at the End of Our World”:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allaboutarizonanews.com

TGen Researchers Looking for Participants for Study on COVID in Young People

Arizona scientists are joining a nationwide study on COVID-19 and children. The researchers at TGen are focusing on long-term COVID and its effects on some of our youngest populations. The game-changer study is impactful for young people because more than 30 percent of new COVID-19 cases are in children and...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy