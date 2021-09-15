SailTime Annapolis Offers Annual Sailing Clinic for Novices at United States Sailboat Show

Sailboat Membership Franchise Returns to Annapolis’ International Sailboat Show With the ‘First Sail Workshop’ for Beginners. September 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // Annapolis, MD. - For nearly 20 years, the SailTime Group, LLC has been breaking down barriers by making sailing more accessible to those interested in seafaring adventures and keeping its commitment to making sailing approachable to novices. SailTime Annapolis in partnership with Beneteau America, The American Sailing Association, The US Boat Shows and Annapolis Yacht Sales, will offer its annual “First Sail Workshop” at the United States Sailboat Show in Annapolis, Maryland this fall.