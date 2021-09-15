Storm Guard Looks to Open its First Locations in Oklahoma

The Vitamin Shoppe® has hit the franchise ground running with plans to bring its new business model to the Lone Star State in a big way. The global omni-channel specialty retailer is set to expand its footprint in Texas with a multi-unit deal for three franchised stores in the communities of East Austin, New Braunfels, and Harlingen expected to open in the coming months. This franchise agreement marks the first time in the company’s 44-year history that The Vitamin Shoppe has partnered with independent operators for franchise locations.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO