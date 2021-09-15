CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rest Days Vs. Active Recovery: Which Is More Important For Recovery?

By Mark Stevens
artofhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tough workout, it’s important to focus not only on physical recovery but also on mental health. It is incredibly important to ensure that you have the recovery time and techniques for streamlined muscle recovery. There are many ways to maximize your recovery period but also build your muscles. Peptides have been a researched bond that researchers have been working on to help with recovering after a workout and muscle growth to name a few.

boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Increase Strength: The 5 x 5 Program

With this series on how to build muscle and strength, you will learn which program is right for you, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The first vital point is nutrition. Without a solid nutritional base, you will not see results, no matter how hard you train.
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress#First Things#Physical Activity#Peptides
boxrox.com

9 Best Exercises for Bigger Shoulders

These are the 9 Best Exercises for Bigger Shoulders. Add them into your training and improve your physique. The shoulder is “a complex ball-and-socket joint comprising the head of the humerus, the clavicle (collarbone), and the scapula. The shoulder’s main motions are flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, internal rotation, and external rotation.”
WORKOUTS
Thrive Global

Deb Harman: “Practicing self-compassion was an important part of my recovery, understanding what I could do on any given day and accepting it helped me greatly”

Practicing self-compassion was an important part of my recovery, understanding what I could do on any given day and accepting it helped me greatly. Some days I spent on the couch playing mindless games. I accepted that that was what I needed to do, to give myself the time to recover.
MENTAL HEALTH
chickasaw.net

National Recovery Month, Recovery is for Everyone!

1 out of 7 people know someone who has relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.* Oftentimes, individuals who experience mental health or a substance use disorder feel isolated and alone. Yet, every year, millions of Americans experience these conditions. Recovery month spreads the message that:. People recover!. Recovery is for everyone....
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Weight by Walking 30 Minutes a Day?

You can lose weight by walking 30 minutes a day, provided you walk most days of the week, or at least 5 days of the week. Simple physical activities can help in your weight loss journey because it can help you burn calories. However, how much weight you will lose depends on factors such as:
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

One Killer Morning Workout You Can Do in Just 5 Minutes, Says Trainer

There's never a shortage of debate among fitness pros over the best time of day for exercise. Most recently, a new study of overweight and sedentary men published in the journal Diabetologia found that the single best time you should exercise is in the early evening. The scientists discovered that late-day exercise is best for heart health and reducing your harmful cholesterol levels.
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
WEIGHT LOSS

