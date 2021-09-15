CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Morning Show﻿’ director teases season 2: “It’s about identity”

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long hiatus, due in large part to the pandemic, The Morning Show returns for season two this Friday. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, launched two years ago and goes behind the scenes of a network morning news program. While the first season had its own themes, director and executive producer Mimi Leder tells ABC Audio season two adds a lot more on top.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reason for Not Attending Emmys Despite 'Friends' Nominations

Anyone hoping for a live Friends reunion during Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards will be disappointed since Jennifer Aniston will not be there. Aniston and the rest of the main Friends cast are nominees this year as executive producers on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, but she does not plan to pick up the award if it wins. Friends: The Reunion also earned three Creative Arts Emmy nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Mimi Leder
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Featurette

The Morning Show season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17. Ahead of that, a new featurette was released over the weekend. Stars of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Karen Pittman, as well as director Mimi Leder, give an insight into what viewers can expect. Of course, we see the fallout of Bradley and Alex’s onscreen revelations. Episodes are also going to look at issues of racism. Based on some of the chyrons we see in the clips shared, rumors that COVID-19 will be covered are also true.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Go behind the scenes of 'The Morning Show' before its season two debut

Apple TV+ has debuted a new featurette for season two of The Morning Show. 'And We're Back' features interviews with the cast and crew about what to expect in the new season. Season two of the drama series will premiere on Friday, September 17, 2021. Today, Apple TV+ premiered a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dan Levy Signs Netflix Film & TV Deal, Will Star In And Direct Romantic Comedy Feature

A year after winning four Primetime Emmys for the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy has closed an overall deal with Netflix to write and produce scripted content across film and TV. Levy’s work in film will begin promptly with an original untitled romantic comedy which he’ll direct, write, produce and star in. Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske will also produce alongside Levy. The multi-hyphenate’s work in series will start in July 2022 when his current three-year overall deal with ABC Signature ends. “Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morning Show#Teases#Abc Audio#Covid
washingtonnewsday.com

How to Stream Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ Online

How to Stream Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ Online. The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, returns this week with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon resuming their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. Several members of the cast were nominated for Golden Globes and Primetime...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Morning Show Season 1 Recap: What Happened in the First Season?

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,’ ‘The Morning Show’ follows the staff and anchors of a breakfast news program, which airs on the Manhattan-based fictional UBA network. It’s a riveting story set in the post MeToo era and seeks to hold corrupt institutions that protect predatory and powerful men accountable. Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is a household name as the host of the eponymous show.
TV SHOWS
kezi.com

Billy Crudup and Hasan Minhaj talk Season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

It's his first season of "The Morning Show," but it sounds like Hasan Minhaj has been training for his role for quite some time. "I've been playing a fake TV anchor for seven years, so this wasn't a stretch for me," Minhaj joked about going from "The Daily Show" to Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and now his role as Eric on "The Morning Show."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wliw.org

‘The Morning Show’ Recap, Season 2, Episode 1: She’s Blonde Again!

It takes the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show seven-and-a-half minutes to get real sweaty. Let’s step back: The first season, which aired a decade or so ago in late 2019, was the prestige drama project that Apple wanted to use to launch its streaming service: Big names! Current events! Finger on the pulse! Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston played a newbie and a veteran morning show host, respectively, who are thrown together after Aniston’s former on-air partner, played by Steve Carell, is fired following a sexual harassment scandal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cancel culture dominates season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

Season two of “ The Morning Show, ” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had filmed just 13 days when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production in March 2020.The writers for the show about the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning news program soon decided that the scripts should reflect what was happening in the world. Instead of diving right into the chaos of the early days — lockdowns and quarantines — the new season, debuting Sept. 17 on Apple TV+, unfolds in the first months of 2020 leading up to the declaration of a pandemic. Before that, the...
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

In season 2, the messy ‘Morning Show’ is still worth watching

I was eager to see the second season of “The Morning Show,” the star-packed drama that Apple TV+ used as its calling card when it launched in the fall of 2019. After an uncertain start — are we really meant to feel sorry for Steve Carell’s toxic office predator Mitch Kessler? — the first season eventually found its way to coherence and clarity. We finally got to see the lech in action in a flashback, which was damning and nauseating, and we saw the writers zero in on the complicity of other network staffers and stars, including Jennifer Aniston’s anchor Alex Levy. It all remained messy, and at times preposterous, but still, it felt like more knowing and intentional storytelling.
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Morning Show' gets even more depressing in its 2nd season

Why cast three of Hollywood's most charming actors if all they're going to do is try and make you miserable? Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell continue to take turns throwing hissy fits in this second season, leaving their characters little time to enjoy their lavish lifestyles — or do much journalism. Adding Julianna Margulies as a former anchor with a grudge doesn't add any levity to the pity party. Friday, Apple TV Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple debuts 'The Morning Show' recap ahead of Friday season two premiere

Apple helps fans catch up on Apple TV+ hit "The Morning Show" with a new two-minute season one recap video. On September 17, Apple's Emmy-winning newsroom drama will make a return to the small screen for its second season. In preparation, Apple uploaded a two-minute-long recap video to YouTube that helps summarize events that took place during the show's first season.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy